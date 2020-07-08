All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17016 Matinal Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17016 Matinal Rd
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

17016 Matinal Rd

17016 Matinal Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17016 Matinal Road, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 Bed 2 Bath single level home in Rancho Bernardo - This 4 Bedroom 2 bath single level home is super light with high ceilings and open floor plan. Great for entertaining, wet bar and sunk in living room with a fireplace. No carpet all wood and tile floors. 1894 square feet. Built in 1973. Updated and well kept.
Walking distance to Westwood Elementary and close to Bernardo Heights Middle and Rancho Bernardo High.
Convenient location to all schools, shopping and easy freeway access. Membership to RB Westwood Club.
All appliances included. Washer/dryer in Garage. No A/C.

(RLNE5746509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17016 Matinal Rd have any available units?
17016 Matinal Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17016 Matinal Rd have?
Some of 17016 Matinal Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17016 Matinal Rd currently offering any rent specials?
17016 Matinal Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17016 Matinal Rd pet-friendly?
No, 17016 Matinal Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17016 Matinal Rd offer parking?
Yes, 17016 Matinal Rd offers parking.
Does 17016 Matinal Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17016 Matinal Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17016 Matinal Rd have a pool?
No, 17016 Matinal Rd does not have a pool.
Does 17016 Matinal Rd have accessible units?
No, 17016 Matinal Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 17016 Matinal Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 17016 Matinal Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Beachlofts
852 Chalcedony Street
San Diego, CA 92109
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University