17016 Matinal Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Nice 4 Bed 2 Bath single level home in Rancho Bernardo - This 4 Bedroom 2 bath single level home is super light with high ceilings and open floor plan. Great for entertaining, wet bar and sunk in living room with a fireplace. No carpet all wood and tile floors. 1894 square feet. Built in 1973. Updated and well kept.

Walking distance to Westwood Elementary and close to Bernardo Heights Middle and Rancho Bernardo High.

Convenient location to all schools, shopping and easy freeway access. Membership to RB Westwood Club.

All appliances included. Washer/dryer in Garage. No A/C.



