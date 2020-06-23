All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12212 Santiago Road W..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12212 Santiago Road W.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12212 Santiago Road W.

12212 Santiago Road East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12212 Santiago Road East, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely bright home with charming, low maintenance landscaping featuring fruit trees and a fish pond - 10~ goldfish - serviced by 2 delightful waterfalls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12212 Santiago Road W. have any available units?
12212 Santiago Road W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12212 Santiago Road W. have?
Some of 12212 Santiago Road W.'s amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12212 Santiago Road W. currently offering any rent specials?
12212 Santiago Road W. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12212 Santiago Road W. pet-friendly?
No, 12212 Santiago Road W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12212 Santiago Road W. offer parking?
No, 12212 Santiago Road W. does not offer parking.
Does 12212 Santiago Road W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12212 Santiago Road W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12212 Santiago Road W. have a pool?
Yes, 12212 Santiago Road W. has a pool.
Does 12212 Santiago Road W. have accessible units?
No, 12212 Santiago Road W. does not have accessible units.
Does 12212 Santiago Road W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12212 Santiago Road W. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University