12212 Santiago Road W.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
12212 Santiago Road W.
12212 Santiago Road East
·
No Longer Available
Location
12212 Santiago Road East, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely bright home with charming, low maintenance landscaping featuring fruit trees and a fish pond - 10~ goldfish - serviced by 2 delightful waterfalls.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12212 Santiago Road W. have any available units?
12212 Santiago Road W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12212 Santiago Road W. have?
Some of 12212 Santiago Road W.'s amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12212 Santiago Road W. currently offering any rent specials?
12212 Santiago Road W. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12212 Santiago Road W. pet-friendly?
No, 12212 Santiago Road W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12212 Santiago Road W. offer parking?
No, 12212 Santiago Road W. does not offer parking.
Does 12212 Santiago Road W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12212 Santiago Road W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12212 Santiago Road W. have a pool?
Yes, 12212 Santiago Road W. has a pool.
Does 12212 Santiago Road W. have accessible units?
No, 12212 Santiago Road W. does not have accessible units.
Does 12212 Santiago Road W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12212 Santiago Road W. has units with dishwashers.
