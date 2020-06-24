202 Via Galicia

Amenities

This newly constructed 2,649 sqft coastal home is located in the breathtaking Sea Summit community. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has an expansive great room that wraps the dining and kitchen areas together providing a grand space for family and friends to gather. There are white quartz counter tops in the kitchen, bathrooms & laundry room. Restoration Hardware furnishings and fixtures embellish this charming coastal themed home with top of the line appliances. Pride of ownership is apparent with the attention to detail the owners have taken to create this luxurious coastal retreat. The outdoor entertaining space is complete with a grill, a beautiful fire pit, and an area where you can dine alfresco. A separate downstairs bedroom has a en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower. The master suite is complete with a large walk-in closet, separate sinks, walk-in shower and soaking tub. Sliding glass doors lead you to a covered deck off the master suite. The two remaining upstairs bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms & large closet space in each. Sea Summit offers a resort-style clubhouse with a pool, spa, exercise room & BBQ lounge with panoramic views of the ocean. This community includes 5 parks with four miles of walking trails, 100 acres of open space, all conveniently located just a minute off the freeway. Walking trails lead you to the iconic San Clemente Pier and beautiful beaches. Sea Summit is also minutes from the brand new San Clemente Outlets and the Amtrak station.