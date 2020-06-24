All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 202 Via Galicia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
202 Via Galicia
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

202 Via Galicia

202 Via Galicia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

202 Via Galicia, San Clemente, CA 92672
West Pico

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
This newly constructed 2,649 sqft coastal home is located in the breathtaking Sea Summit community. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has an expansive great room that wraps the dining and kitchen areas together providing a grand space for family and friends to gather. There are white quartz counter tops in the kitchen, bathrooms & laundry room. Restoration Hardware furnishings and fixtures embellish this charming coastal themed home with top of the line appliances. Pride of ownership is apparent with the attention to detail the owners have taken to create this luxurious coastal retreat. The outdoor entertaining space is complete with a grill, a beautiful fire pit, and an area where you can dine alfresco. A separate downstairs bedroom has a en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower. The master suite is complete with a large walk-in closet, separate sinks, walk-in shower and soaking tub. Sliding glass doors lead you to a covered deck off the master suite. The two remaining upstairs bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms & large closet space in each. Sea Summit offers a resort-style clubhouse with a pool, spa, exercise room & BBQ lounge with panoramic views of the ocean. This community includes 5 parks with four miles of walking trails, 100 acres of open space, all conveniently located just a minute off the freeway. Walking trails lead you to the iconic San Clemente Pier and beautiful beaches. Sea Summit is also minutes from the brand new San Clemente Outlets and the Amtrak station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Via Galicia have any available units?
202 Via Galicia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 202 Via Galicia have?
Some of 202 Via Galicia's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Via Galicia currently offering any rent specials?
202 Via Galicia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Via Galicia pet-friendly?
No, 202 Via Galicia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 202 Via Galicia offer parking?
Yes, 202 Via Galicia offers parking.
Does 202 Via Galicia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Via Galicia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Via Galicia have a pool?
Yes, 202 Via Galicia has a pool.
Does 202 Via Galicia have accessible units?
No, 202 Via Galicia does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Via Galicia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Via Galicia has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Via Galicia have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Via Galicia does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College