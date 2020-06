Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated sauna bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage sauna

Beautifully updated throughout! Upstairs two bedroom - two bath recently painted in neutral tones. Spacious floor plan is open and airy with lots of windows. New kitchen opens to living and dining rooms with refrigerator and microwave included. Washer/dryer are also included and located in detached tandem two-car garage. Private deck plus unique downstairs covered patio shared by all units featuring barbeque, refrigerator, sink and sauna.