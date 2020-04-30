All apartments in Sacramento
1810 Liestal Alley
1810 Liestal Alley

1810 Capitol Aly · (833) 367-6963
Location

1810 Capitol Aly, Sacramento, CA 95811
Midtown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
courtyard
-Move-in Special!!!, First Full Month Free with 13 Month Lease

This 1 bedroom hotspot is in the middle of it all! Located in the Arnold Brothers Building on 18th St. and Capitol, you are moments away from the midtown scene. Great restaurants, boutique shopping, and all the culture and uniqueness that Sacramento has to offer.

Features:
- 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment
- Controlled-access entryway
- Private patio and courtyard
- Vintage brick walls and exposed rafters
- Galley kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, range, oven, dishwasher, and range hood
- Washer + dryer in the home
- Lots of closet space
- Upper loft area
- Central HVAC system
- Wired for an alarm system
- Skylights

Rental Terms:
- $49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- W/S/G is included in rent, residents are responsible for all other utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5599213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Liestal Alley have any available units?
1810 Liestal Alley has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Liestal Alley have?
Some of 1810 Liestal Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Liestal Alley currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Liestal Alley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Liestal Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Liestal Alley is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Liestal Alley offer parking?
No, 1810 Liestal Alley does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Liestal Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 Liestal Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Liestal Alley have a pool?
No, 1810 Liestal Alley does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Liestal Alley have accessible units?
No, 1810 Liestal Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Liestal Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 Liestal Alley has units with dishwashers.
