1810 Liestal Alley

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

-Move-in Special!!!, First Full Month Free with 13 Month Lease



This 1 bedroom hotspot is in the middle of it all! Located in the Arnold Brothers Building on 18th St. and Capitol, you are moments away from the midtown scene. Great restaurants, boutique shopping, and all the culture and uniqueness that Sacramento has to offer.



Features:

- 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment

- Controlled-access entryway

- Private patio and courtyard

- Vintage brick walls and exposed rafters

- Galley kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, range, oven, dishwasher, and range hood

- Washer + dryer in the home

- Lots of closet space

- Upper loft area

- Central HVAC system

- Wired for an alarm system

- Skylights



Rental Terms:

- $49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- W/S/G is included in rent, residents are responsible for all other utilities

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



