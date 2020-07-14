All apartments in Sacramento
Riverstone Apartments
Riverstone Apartments

7459 Rush River Dr · (833) 766-4597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7459 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA 95831
Pocket

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 164 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 191 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverstone Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Apartments in Sacramento | Riverstone

"Riverstone Apartments in Sacramento is a great place to live." Become part of the community at Riverstone Apartment Homes where your high standards are always in style. In this Sacramento Apartment community, traditional elements of Cape Cod architecture blend with a modern flare to create a stylish and relaxed environment. Riverstone Apartments in Sacramento you will find the unique and distinctive attributes that make Riverstone a perfect place to call home. Choose from several spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans that all include quality and convenient amenities. Romantic wood-burning fireplaces to individual washers and dryers to oversize private patios and balconies, Riverstone sets a beautiful standard for apartment living. Make Riverstone Apartments in Sacramento your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.99
Deposit: $400 (1x1), $450 (2x1), $500 (2x2)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: 1st Pet $500, 2nd Pet $250
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $25 monthly per Pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed Restrictions: Akitas, American Bull Dog, Boxer, Cane Corsos, Chowchows, Dobermans, Dalmatian, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Karelian Bear Dog, Malamutes, Mastiff, Pit Bulls, Presa Canario, Rottweilers, St. Bernard, Staffordshire Terriers, any Wolf Hybrid. Or any Hybrid or Mixed Breeds.
Parking Details: 1 assigned carport per apartment, open parking (first come/first serve), reserved parking (on open parking) for $30 monthly. Surface lot.
Storage Details: 1x1 (on patio/balcony) & 2x2 (outside front door) no cost.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverstone Apartments have any available units?
Riverstone Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverstone Apartments have?
Some of Riverstone Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverstone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Riverstone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverstone Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Riverstone Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments offers parking.
Does Riverstone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverstone Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments has a pool.
Does Riverstone Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments has accessible units.
Does Riverstone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments has units with dishwashers.
