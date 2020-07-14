Riverstone Apartments

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.99
Deposit: $400 (1x1), $450 (2x1), $500 (2x2)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: 1st Pet $500, 2nd Pet $250
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $25 monthly per Pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed Restrictions: Akitas, American Bull Dog, Boxer, Cane Corsos, Chowchows, Dobermans, Dalmatian, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Karelian Bear Dog, Malamutes, Mastiff, Pit Bulls, Presa Canario, Rottweilers, St. Bernard, Staffordshire Terriers, any Wolf Hybrid. Or any Hybrid or Mixed Breeds.
Parking Details: 1 assigned carport per apartment, open parking (first come/first serve), reserved parking (on open parking) for $30 monthly. Surface lot.