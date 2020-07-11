19 Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA with move-in specials

AL
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Del Paso Manor
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,235
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,846
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1214 sqft
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
2 Units Available
Greenhaven
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
17 Units Available
Land Park
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
19 Units Available
RP Sports Compex
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,571
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with custom cabinetry, soaking tubs, detached garages and granite countertops. Located close to Old Sacramento, Sacramento River and the airport. Community features a pool and media room.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Point West
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
3 Units Available
Metro Center
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Results within 1 mile of Sacramento
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
6 Units Available
La Riviera
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,046
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Triangle
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1465 sqft
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Triangle
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Foundry in West Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Sacramento
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartment homes with full-size W/D in unit and fully equipped kitchens. Great location near Laguna Crossroads, Pat Perez Park and more. Beautiful landscaping, putting green and outdoor picnic areas.
Results within 10 miles of Sacramento
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
45 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
City Guide for Sacramento, CA

There's something about the weather that everybody loves / They call it the Indian spring of Sacramento / And when the sun is up in the sky / The wind is blowing by the riverside, most every day." (-Middle Of The Road, "Sacramento")

A quarterback being tackled, the Egyptian sun god, and a single, hard shelled but chewy mint candy... if describing city names as pictograms were social awards, Sacramento is so blue ribbon. Although one could get really crazy with Tall-ah-ass-ee. Like Tallahassee, California's capital seems banished to the island of misfit toys while it’s more renowned brethren celebrate Christmas every day. Residents of Sactown do not lament about not having the Golden Gate bridge - they have the actual gold. Whereas Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world, Sacramento is the almond capital of the world (despite also being nicknamed The Big Tomato).

Sacramento may not be known for tourist guide page turning, but its locals give The Tree City a bohemian and a "we try harder" vibe. There are stories told by park rangers there that start with a Sacramentan offering to take a photo of a group of tourists in front of the Capitol, and end with the photo being taken and the camera being returned. Not bad, Sacramento. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Sacramento, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sacramento apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Sacramento apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

