Apartment List
/
CA
/
sacramento
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sacramento renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
978 sqft
Sutter Green is a new luxury apartment community located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento California.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,495
471 sqft
2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Natomas Park
7 Units Available
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1272 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Metro Center
9 Units Available
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Midtown
8 Units Available
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,715
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,528
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
900 sqft
Nestled in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket area just off of I-5 and minutes from downtown Sacramento, The Davenport offers you the perfect mixture of convenience and location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
RP Sports Compex
4 Units Available
Ashton Parc
2201 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Alhambra Triangle
22 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,595
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Metro Center
8 Units Available
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1290 sqft
Situated between I-80 and I-5. Modern apartments with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite counters and patio/balcony. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Midtown
8 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,993
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,914
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1082 sqft
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
$
RP Sports Compex
31 Units Available
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with custom cabinetry, soaking tubs, detached garages and granite countertops. Located close to Old Sacramento, Sacramento River and the airport. Community features a pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
$
Natomas Crossing
Contact for Availability
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,630
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1126 sqft
Whether you’re relaxing at the heated saltwater pool or spa, planting seeds in the community garden or sharing the views from the rooftop deck, you’ll experience the delights of this modern retreat in North Natomas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Pocket
2 Units Available
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rush River wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Pocket
2 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
Northrup
8 Units Available
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1200 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,755
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Currently offering 2 months free rent on a 15 mo lease, 1 month free rent on a 12-14 mo lease and flexible lease terms as short as 6 months! Move ins available through June.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
14 Units Available
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1600 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Duarte
5 Units Available
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1000 sqft
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Campus Commons
7 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1226 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Pocket
9 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
884 sqft
Modern homes with spacious closets, programmable thermostats and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include two fitness centers and a fully equipped business center. Close to I-5.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
938 sqft
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
Downtown Sacramento
2 Units Available
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1273 sqft
Well-appointed homes include stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. Lots of on-site amenities, including a breakfast lounge with daily continental, fitness center, and maid service. Right in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Minutes from I-5.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Downtown Sacramento
1 Unit Available
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003
4800 Westlake Parkway, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 Available 07/15/20 Two-story Modern 2 Bed 2.
City Guide for Sacramento, CA

There's something about the weather that everybody loves / They call it the Indian spring of Sacramento / And when the sun is up in the sky / The wind is blowing by the riverside, most every day." (-Middle Of The Road, "Sacramento")

A quarterback being tackled, the Egyptian sun god, and a single, hard shelled but chewy mint candy... if describing city names as pictograms were social awards, Sacramento is so blue ribbon. Although one could get really crazy with Tall-ah-ass-ee. Like Tallahassee, California's capital seems banished to the island of misfit toys while it’s more renowned brethren celebrate Christmas every day. Residents of Sactown do not lament about not having the Golden Gate bridge - they have the actual gold. Whereas Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world, Sacramento is the almond capital of the world (despite also being nicknamed The Big Tomato).

Sacramento may not be known for tourist guide page turning, but its locals give The Tree City a bohemian and a "we try harder" vibe. There are stories told by park rangers there that start with a Sacramentan offering to take a photo of a group of tourists in front of the Capitol, and end with the photo being taken and the camera being returned. Not bad, Sacramento. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sacramento, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sacramento renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSacramento 3 BedroomsSacramento Accessible ApartmentsSacramento Apartments with Balcony
Sacramento Apartments with GarageSacramento Apartments with GymSacramento Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSacramento Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSacramento Apartments with ParkingSacramento Apartments with Pool
Sacramento Apartments with Washer-DryerSacramento Dog Friendly ApartmentsSacramento Furnished ApartmentsSacramento Luxury PlacesSacramento Pet Friendly PlacesSacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University