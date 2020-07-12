/
204 Apartments for rent in Pocket, Sacramento, CA
8 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
1 Unit Available
The Landing at Riverlake
638 Lake Front Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1125 sqft
The Landing at Riverlake Apartments for rent in Sacramento, California is a refreshing retreat, where our residents enjoy exclusive access to a private 32 acre lake and water views from every apartment home!We offer spacious, pet-friendly, townhome
5 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
884 sqft
Modern homes with spacious closets, programmable thermostats and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include two fitness centers and a fully equipped business center. Close to I-5.
3 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
5 Units Available
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,703
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
950 sqft
Rush River wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
1 Unit Available
7861 Rush River
7861 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1081 sqft
Single Family Home for Rent - The two bedroom two bath home offers central heat and air comes with refrigerator washer dryer (no repairs to these appliances) Stove, dishwasher, fenced yard with gardener, laundry in garage, two car garage.
2 Units Available
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
6 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
62 Park Vista Cir
62 Park Vista Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1753 sqft
POCKET/GREENHAVEN- Single Family House available for rent - 62 Park Vista Cir - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath house in Greenhaven area.
6 Units Available
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
10 Units Available
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartment homes with full-size W/D in unit and fully equipped kitchens. Great location near Laguna Crossroads, Pat Perez Park and more. Beautiful landscaping, putting green and outdoor picnic areas.
17 Units Available
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
9 Units Available
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1232 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
17 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
5 Units Available
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Foundry in West Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
1 Unit Available
Habitat
500 Garden St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,549
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in an urban, walkable community with stunning views. Located on the riverfront. Lots of light, energy-efficient appliances and stackable washers and dryers. Controlled access. Pet-friendly home.
1 Unit Available
6020 Camellia Lane
6020 Camellia Lane, Lemon Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
750 sqft
NICE REMODELED UNIT IN SOUTH SACRAMENTO!! - Nicely remodeled duplex with adorable & comfortable living space. Appliances include gas oven/stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Located on a 1 block dead end street in South Sacramento.
1 Unit Available
7328 Frankline blvd #2
7328 Franklin Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
840 sqft
condominum - Property Id: 286978 Two Bed one bath Condo with community security; it is newly painted with new floors, and the community pool and playground are included. Ready to move in by May 25th.
1 Unit Available
4108 Weymouth Ln
4108 Weymouth Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1323 sqft
2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo - Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint! - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Condo. Fresh paint and newer carpet throughout!! Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each bedroom has a full bathroom attached.
1 Unit Available
1640 Sausalito Rd
1640 Sausalito Road, West Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1635 sqft
West Sacramento Gem - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house with fenced backyard. Laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Open floor plan. Large living room with gas fireplace. Washer & dryer included. 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
5990 Wymore Way
5990 Wymore Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1405 sqft
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/qaExqBTIGew This is an unfurnished 1,405 Sq. ft. single-level residence in a triplex.
1 Unit Available
53 Rio Viale Court
53 Rio Viale Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1688 sqft
Newly Built Riverside Terrace 3 bed/3 bath Home - This newly built, beautiful, bright, and light 3 bedroom / 2.
1 Unit Available
2831 Stonegate Dr.
2831 Stonegate Drive, West Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1509 sqft
This elegant house was built in 2008. This two stories house with 1509 square feet 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms locates in the beautiful community of West Sacramento.
