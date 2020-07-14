Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator carpet granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living. Offering four distinct floor plans in a luxurious boutique setting, this apartment community affords residents a spectrum of comforts, from a fireside lounge to a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. Ashton Parc Apartments offers convenient access to CA-99, I-5, I-80, and US-50. Residents are a short car ride away from the entertainment of Old Town Sacramento, shopping at Arden Fair, recreation on the Sacramento River Delta, and the powerful dynamics of the DOCO and Golden 1 Center. Come home to luxury and convenience; come home to Ashton Parc Apartments!