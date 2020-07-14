All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Ashton Parc

2201 Arena Boulevard · (916) 794-3624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2201 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95834
RP Sports Compex

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3201 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Unit 7107 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashton Parc.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living. Offering four distinct floor plans in a luxurious boutique setting, this apartment community affords residents a spectrum of comforts, from a fireside lounge to a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. Ashton Parc Apartments offers convenient access to CA-99, I-5, I-80, and US-50. Residents are a short car ride away from the entertainment of Old Town Sacramento, shopping at Arden Fair, recreation on the Sacramento River Delta, and the powerful dynamics of the DOCO and Golden 1 Center. Come home to luxury and convenience; come home to Ashton Parc Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $300, $400
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for the first pet, $250 for the second pet.
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $150/months. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ashton Parc have any available units?
Ashton Parc has 2 units available starting at $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashton Parc have?
Some of Ashton Parc's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashton Parc currently offering any rent specials?
Ashton Parc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashton Parc pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashton Parc is pet friendly.
Does Ashton Parc offer parking?
Yes, Ashton Parc offers parking.
Does Ashton Parc have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashton Parc offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashton Parc have a pool?
Yes, Ashton Parc has a pool.
Does Ashton Parc have accessible units?
No, Ashton Parc does not have accessible units.
Does Ashton Parc have units with dishwashers?
No, Ashton Parc does not have units with dishwashers.

