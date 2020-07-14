Amenities
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living. Offering four distinct floor plans in a luxurious boutique setting, this apartment community affords residents a spectrum of comforts, from a fireside lounge to a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. Ashton Parc Apartments offers convenient access to CA-99, I-5, I-80, and US-50. Residents are a short car ride away from the entertainment of Old Town Sacramento, shopping at Arden Fair, recreation on the Sacramento River Delta, and the powerful dynamics of the DOCO and Golden 1 Center. Come home to luxury and convenience; come home to Ashton Parc Apartments!