101 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA

Natomas Creek
13 Units Available
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
803 sqft
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
$
Metro Center
9 Units Available
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
810 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
$
Marconi North
5 Units Available
Sur Apartments
2927 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
550 sqft
Located just 200 yards east of Town & Country Village shopping center, SUR Apartments at 2927 is one of California's finest apartment communities.
Midtown
8 Units Available
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
671 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
RP Sports Compex
4 Units Available
Ashton Parc
2201 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
790 sqft
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living.
Alhambra Triangle
22 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
804 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
850 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Boulevard Park
2 Units Available
Governor's Corner
1600 H St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
527 sqft
Located in the urban area of Midtown, near the Arts District. Apartment amenities include concrete flooring, skyline views and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include gated access and ample storage. Pet-friendly.
Midtown
8 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,914
712 sqft
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
$
RP Sports Compex
31 Units Available
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
791 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom cabinetry, soaking tubs, detached garages and granite countertops. Located close to Old Sacramento, Sacramento River and the airport. Community features a pool and media room.
$
Natomas Crossing
Contact for Availability
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
728 sqft
Whether you’re relaxing at the heated saltwater pool or spa, planting seeds in the community garden or sharing the views from the rooftop deck, you’ll experience the delights of this modern retreat in North Natomas.
Pocket
2 Units Available
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
787 sqft
Rush River wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Northrup
8 Units Available
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
608 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
$
50 Units Available
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
672 sqft
Currently offering 2 months free rent on a 15 mo lease, 1 month free rent on a 12-14 mo lease and flexible lease terms as short as 6 months! Move ins available through June.
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
14 Units Available
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
723 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Midtown
5 Units Available
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
725 sqft
Luxury community of mid-rise buildings located in the Midtown district of Downtown. One- and two-bedroom homes with designer appliances, washer/dryer and more. Community has fine dining, central heat and air and on-site staff.
Duarte
5 Units Available
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air.
Metro Center
8 Units Available
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
869 sqft
Situated between I-80 and I-5. Modern apartments with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite counters and patio/balcony. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a basketball court.
Natomas Park
7 Units Available
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
750 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
Pocket
9 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
Modern homes with spacious closets, programmable thermostats and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include two fitness centers and a fully equipped business center. Close to I-5.
Woodside
6 Units Available
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
605 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
Downtown Sacramento
2 Units Available
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
973 sqft
Well-appointed homes include stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. Lots of on-site amenities, including a breakfast lounge with daily continental, fitness center, and maid service. Right in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Minutes from I-5.

Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
618 24th Street C
618 24th Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
Unit C Available 06/15/20 618 24th Street, Unit C - Property Id: 300845 Walking distance of restaurants, shops, McKinley Park, Sutter Hospital and historic Sutter's Fort. This 1 bedroom is private and well-appointed with everything you could need.

North Oak Park
1 Unit Available
3241 2nd Ave 2
3241 2nd Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 3241 1/2 2nd Ave - Property Id: 300843 Welcome to our beautifully modern cottage. Location, location, location.

June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report. Sacramento rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sacramento rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sacramento rents declined over the past month

Sacramento rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sacramento stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,243 for a two-bedroom. Sacramento's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Sacramento Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sacramento, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Sacramento metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Davis has the most expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,754; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.7% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Rocklin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,633, while one-bedrooms go for $1,287.
    • West Sacramento has the least expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $953; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Sacramento rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Sacramento, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Sacramento is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Sacramento's median two-bedroom rent of $1,243 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Sacramento.
    • While Sacramento's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sacramento than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Sacramento.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Sacramento
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Roseville
    $1,360
    $1,720
    0
    3.1%
    Citrus Heights
    $1,140
    $1,450
    0
    1.9%
    Davis
    $1,390
    $1,750
    0.7%
    1.1%
    Rancho Cordova
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    -1.1%
    Carmichael
    $990
    $1,250
    0
    4.5%
    Rocklin
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    West Sacramento
    $750
    $950
    0.3%
    0.7%
    North Highlands
    $1,080
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Fair Oaks
    $920
    $1,160
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

