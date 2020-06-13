/
cameron park
34 Apartments for rent in Cameron Park, CA📍
4 Units Available
Sierra Oaks Apartments
2701 La Crescenta Dr, Cameron Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
880 sqft
Located in beautiful Cameron Park, Sierra Oaks offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a quiet county like living environment.
1 Unit Available
3676 Chelsea Road
3676 Chelsea Road, Cameron Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1816 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Cameron Park Home - Close to Blue Oak Elementary off Chelsea Road. 3br / 2ba 2car garage with large low maintenance back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Cameron Park
1 Unit Available
3710 Devon Ct
3710 Devon Court, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3052 sqft
GORGEOUS EL DORADO HILLS LAKESIDE HOME FOR RENT! - RARE and IMMACULATE LAKESIDE RENTAL WITH STUNNING VIEWS!! Located in a GATED Community on a quiet Cul-De-Sac, the LONG Driveway and tastefully landscaped yard greets you as you pull into the 3 Car
Results within 5 miles of Cameron Park
9 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,453
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.
20 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1264 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
12 Units Available
Lake Forest
3025 Village Center Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
When only the best will do, experience Lake Forest in El Dorado Hills, where we didn't just build you an apartment, we built you a home.Unmatched quality in every detail is presented to you in a classic style.
6 Units Available
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.
1 Unit Available
2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr.
2731 Tam Oshanter Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
Lovely Home in El Dorado Hills! - Come see the beautiful views from this peaceful home in El Dorado Hills. With access to a lovely walking path into the hills, and close proximity to great schools in the area, this 3 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
4845 Monte Mar Drive
4845 Monte Mar Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1932 sqft
Resort Style Living 55+ Gated Community - Active 55+ community in the a gated community with Pool, Spa, Tennis courts, Gym and Clubhouse. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in El Dorado Hills.
1 Unit Available
908 Stoneman Way
908 Stoneman Way, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1459 sqft
El Dorado Hills Charming Home in Well Established Neighborhood - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Nicely Maintained low maintenance landscaping with large Oak trees.
1 Unit Available
4211 Foxy Hollow Lane
4211 Fox Hollow Lane, El Dorado County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2016 sqft
4211 Foxy Hollow Lane Available 06/19/20 Refurbished 3/2 2000+ sf on Rescue acreage! - Spacious home lovingly refurbished on quiet Rescue acreage. All new paint flooring and fixtures, large rooms, full length decks front and back.
1 Unit Available
4201 Eckerman Court
4201 Eckerman Court, Shingle Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
2/1 duplex in Shingle Springs - Nicely updated 840 sf 2/1 duplex in Shingle Springs - live in the country within minutes to freeway access! Single car garage with laundry equipment, ample front deck with views of the Sierra in addition to side and
1 Unit Available
1010 Emerald Hills Court
1010 Emerald Hills Court, El Dorado Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1628 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom El Dorado Hills Home on Private Cul-De-Sac! - This four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home has gorgeous yards taken care of by the Owner Provided gardener! Covered backyard patio, oversized two car garage and tri-level set up.
Serrano
1 Unit Available
1160 Villagio Dr.
1160 Villagio Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2864 sqft
This amazing 5 beds / 3 baths with high ceiling living room was built in 2004. It has 2,864 sq. ft. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a very open floor plan with high ceilings, an open floor plan and a attention to detail.
Serrano
1 Unit Available
2212 MURATURA WY
2212 Muratura Way, El Dorado Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2725 sqft
LUXURIOUS HOME IN UPPER SERRANO W/ BONUS ROOM / OFFICE! - This is one gorgeous home! Recently remodeled to feature newer flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Cameron Park
Broadstone
22 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
$1,600
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
12 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Broadstone
22 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,542
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
17 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.
1 Unit Available
1715 Ballou Ct
1715 Ballou Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1963 sqft
Large bedrooms 3 Bathrooms and many great "Executive Amenities. 2 Car Garage and "low maintenance" Backyard. HOA & CCR's apply No Pets please. Tenants to pay ALL Utilties Landlord to provide Gardening.
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
300 Moon Circle #333
300 Moon Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch - 300 Moon Circle #333. "Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with approx, 1109sf located on the 3rd floor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cameron Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,680.
Some of the colleges located in the Cameron Park area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and William Jessup University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cameron Park from include Sacramento, Roseville, Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, and Arden-Arcade.
