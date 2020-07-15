/
37 Apartments For Rent Near UC Davis
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
East Davis
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,677
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $750 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
South Davis
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$575
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
West Davis Manor
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Central Davis
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
East Davis
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
800 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of your move in costs and ½ off the security deposit.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
South Davis
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $750 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
759 M Street
759 M Street, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
Available 08/31/20 Late August Move-in Rare 4 Bedroom home steps from Downtown Davis with great yard for pets The home has recently been renovated with a new bathroom, wood floors, central heating/air, updated kitchen appliances, a laundry room,
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Davis
3036 Albany Avenue
3036 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1052 sqft
3036 Albany Avenue Available 09/05/20 South Davis Duplex, 3bed/1.5 bath, Available for Fall! - Large corner duplex with private front and backyards. Comes with fridge, Washer/dryer, disposal, dishwasher, electric stove and a 1 car garage.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Davis
3313 Monterey Avenue
3313 Monterey Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1036 sqft
3313 Monterey Avenue Available 09/10/20 Lovely Updated Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood - Lovely updated duplex in quiet neighborhood with beautifully landscaped yards.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Davis
1819 Perennial Ter
1819 Perennial Ter, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Cannery neighborhood.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West Davis
2300 Harding Terrace
2300 Harding Terrace, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1960 sqft
Beautiful Contemporary 4 Bedroom Home - This beautiful home with vaulted ceilings and contemporary lines shows like a model. The welcoming living room is light & bright and features laminate wood floors and accent paint.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Davis
205 Ipanema Pl
205 Ipanema Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1376 sqft
205 Ipanema Pl Available 08/05/20 North Davis Home - Back on the market- Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library,
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
2905 Austin Street #2
2905 Austin Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo in North Davis - Spacious McCuen 2bd/1ba condo featuring: * Vinyl flooring in kitchen and living room * Carpet in bedrooms, stairs and upstairs hallway * Refrigerator included in kitchen * Central heat and air *
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Davis
312 D Street
312 D Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
312 D Street Available 09/02/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath close to downtown Davis - Incredible location to live right in downtown Davis! Just steps to everything - restaurants, shopping, farmers market, campus.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Davis
1924 Imperial
1924 Imperial Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1924 Imperial Available 09/02/20 Two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home - Large 4 bedroom home with 2 1/2 baths. Home backs up to Arroyo Park! Master bedroom and bath downstairs.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West Davis
3321 Biscayne Bay Pl
3321 Biscayne Bay Place, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
905 sqft
3321 Biscayne Bay Pl Available 09/08/20 Home in West Davis - Very clean and well kept two bedroom and one bath home in West Davis. Dual pane windows and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
1311 Drake Drive
1311 Drake Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
This three bedroom and two bathroom condo is biking distance to UC Davis and walking distance to various shopping. Available end of September. Shared washer & dryer. One reserved parking spot.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
2029 5th Street
2029 Fifth Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1267 sqft
Three bedroom and two bath two story home with a detached one car garage. Close to 5th St and Poleline near shopping and transportation. Recently upgraded with new laminate flooring. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
516 K Street, Apt A
516 K St, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
516 K Street, Apt A Available 09/01/20 Charming Apartment Close to Downtown and UC Davis - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in an excellent location next to downtown and UC Davis campus. Upgraded kitchen in this sparkling 940 Sq Feet.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
1339 Monarch Lane
1339 Monarch Lane, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1325 sqft
1339 Monarch Lane Available 09/05/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home Close to Slide Hill Park - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to Slide Hill Park. Has a large fenced yard and 2 car garage.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
South Davis
1255 Farragut Circle
1255 Farragut Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1837 sqft
*** NO FALL INQUIRIES PLEASE *** THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR June 2020 AND CANNOT BE HELD THROUGH SEPTEMBER*** Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in Davis. Brand new flooring throughout, carpets and LVP. New Microwave.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
88 College Park
88 College Park, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2600 sqft
88 College Park Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT. - 2 ROOMS 1 BATHROOM IN A FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South Davis
2808 Albany Ave
2808 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and updated South Davis gem - This single story property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full sized bathrooms. It has been updated and is ready for you to move right in.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
504 Villanova Dr
504 Villanova Dr, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1432 sqft
504 Villanova Dr Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near UC Davis and close to downtown Davis - OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY, MARCH 13 FROM 11-11:30. COME CHECK IT OUT.
