196 Apartments for rent in RP Sports Compex, Sacramento, CA

Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Ashton Parc
2201 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1056 sqft
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
17 Units Available
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,571
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with custom cabinetry, soaking tubs, detached garages and granite countertops. Located close to Old Sacramento, Sacramento River and the airport. Community features a pool and media room.
Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3694 East Commerce Way
3694 E Commerce Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of RP Sports Compex
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1285 sqft
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
8 Units Available
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,202
1272 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,772
1583 sqft
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,630
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,723
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1126 sqft
Whether you’re relaxing at the heated saltwater pool or spa, planting seeds in the community garden or sharing the views from the rooftop deck, you’ll experience the delights of this modern retreat in North Natomas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
Natomas Park
1850 Club Center Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1271 sqft
A great location. Spacious floor plans. And an amenities package built to impress. Our Sacramento, California, community is proud to offer a lineup of impressive extras.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4898 Westlake Parkway
4898 Westlake Parkway, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1686 sqft
4898 Westlake Parkway Available 08/13/20 - Owner is willing to work with pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application. If there is a pet, the rent will be increased by $50 per month, per pet. (RLNE5922262)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3742 Catalan Sea Way
3742 Catalan Sea Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1763 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4675921)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4800 Westlake Parkway #2606
4800 Westlake Parkway, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1429 sqft
4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 Available 09/22/20 Wonderful 3bd/2.5ba North Natomas Condo with 2-Car Garage - This Beautiful Newer 3bd/2.5ba condominium is located in Westlake Villas in North Natomas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5384 Baccus Wy
5384 Baccus Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1536 sqft
Furnished North Natomas 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage - SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL HOME This Furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house is located in the North Natomas area on North Sacramento near Natomas Blvd & Club Center Drive.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5301 East Commerce Way
5301 East Commerce Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1558 sqft
This Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhouse with a generous 1700 square feet is the perfect place to call home! Conveniently located near the intersection of I5, I80 and Hwy 99, it's easy to get to where you need to go.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4000 Innovator Drive #33102
4000 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
4000 Innovator Drive #33102 Available 09/03/20 Charming Condo in North Natomas near parks, schools and shopping - This is a great 4 bedroom condo, the owner updated downstairs office into a 4th bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
190 BELFONT CIR
190 Belfont Circle, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2605 sqft
GORGEOUS 4BD/2.5BTH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NORTH NATOMAS! - This is one beautiful home. Great house, great location, and very spacious. Any family would be lucky to call this home. Great sitting area or play room by front door.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3845 AMELIA ROSE WAY
3845 Amelia Rose Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1626 sqft
Beazer Home Ready 4 Rent, 3br,2.5ba,2car,Asking $1995/2000 Dep. No PETS, Tenant pays all Utilities !!. Comes with hardwood lamin. floors, large counter space with sink and dishwasher, Lots of cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Refr.Washer/Dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3 Batavia Court
3 Batavia Court, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4090 sqft
3 Batavia Court, Sacramento, CA 95835 Bedrooms: 4-6 Bathrooms: 3 SF: 4,090 Garage: 3 Rent: $2,900/month Utilities: Tenants are responsible for All Utilities Pets: Small pet negotiable with an extra deposit Appliances: Tenants need their own washer
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
3633 Naturita Way
3633 Naturita Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
Three bedroom, two and a half bath, one car garage. Two story with with warmth and charm of being close to everything. Freeways out of sight and sound but close, a great neighborhood park, newer home. Check it out Check out the neighborhood park..
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4117 Adriatic Sea Way
4117 Adriatic Sea Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
17 Petrel Ct
17 Petrel Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2567 sqft
Bright Modern 3 Bed 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2094 New Hampshire Way
2094 New Hampshire Way, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
2192 sqft
2094 New Hampshire Way Available 07/21/20 Spacious North Natomas 4bd/3ba House with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house is located in the North Natomas area of Sacramento near Natomas Blvd & Club Center Drive close to schools,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Aldeburgh Cir
401 Aldeburgh Circle, Sacramento, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4000 sqft
Luxury Home 5Bed/4Bath - Luxury Home 5Bedroom/4Bath. Ready to Move in. (RLNE3722005)
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
50 Regency Park Circle #12110
50 Regency Park Cir, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1453 sqft
Immaculate 3/2.5 N. Natomas Condo! (Please read entire ad for showing requirements)!!! - Hi Everyone. The market is extremely fast paced and due to COVID we have requirements for showings.
