south natomas
141 Apartments for rent in South Natomas, Sacramento, CA
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,228
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
The Creek at 2645
2645 Stonecreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Creek at 2645 is an affordable, beautiful community with spacious floor plans and newly renovated units. Close to Golden 1 Center, amenities include refrigerators, ranges, ovens and dishwashers.
1306 Powderhorn Way
1306 Powderhorn Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1428 sqft
Nice Natomas neighborhood. Large backyard. Large family room, living room. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.
3505 Rancho Rio Way
3505 Rancho Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1067 sqft
Charming Single Family Home Available Now! - Come check out this adorable and newly remodeled home! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a new roof, new water heater, updated kitchen and bathrooms with a really low maintenance back yard.
3248 Iberian Drive
3248 Iberian Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1038 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MARCH 28th FROM 11:30 - 12:00 PM! NEWLY RENOVATED, CONTEMPORARY 2 BED, 2 BATH, NEW APPLIANCE - NOW AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1011 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and offering self-guided tours at Sutter Green Luxury Apartments. We are located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento, CA. Minutes to downtown Sacramento and a stones throw from Interstate 5.
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-80 and I-5. Modern apartments with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite counters and patio/balcony. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a basketball court.
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
845 sqft
This community is just minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Incredible views. On-site racquetball, volleyball, fitness center, two pools and two hydrating spas. Upscale interiors with luxury appliances.
2848 Karitsa Ave
2848 Karista Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
2848 Karitsa Ave Available 08/06/20 COZY AND BRIGHT 3 BED, 2.5 BATHS, 1385 SQ FT IN NORTH NATOMAS. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER AUGUST 6 - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER AUGUST 6 3 bed, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 1385 sq ft. Newer paint and carpet throughout.
4000 Innovator Drive #33102
4000 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
4000 Innovator Drive #33102 Available 09/03/20 Charming Condo in North Natomas near parks, schools and shopping - This is a great 4 bedroom condo, the owner updated downstairs office into a 4th bedroom.
3845 AMELIA ROSE WAY
3845 Amelia Rose Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1626 sqft
Beazer Home Ready 4 Rent, 3br,2.5ba,2car,Asking $1995/2000 Dep. No PETS, Tenant pays all Utilities !!. Comes with hardwood lamin. floors, large counter space with sink and dishwasher, Lots of cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Refr.Washer/Dryer.
814 St N Market
814 North Market Boulevard, Sacramento County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Updated home feature 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 2 car garage.
3633 Naturita Way
3633 Naturita Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
Three bedroom, two and a half bath, one car garage. Two story with with warmth and charm of being close to everything. Freeways out of sight and sound but close, a great neighborhood park, newer home. Check it out Check out the neighborhood park..
3853 Innovator Drive
3853 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1630 sqft
3853 Innovator Drive Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE FOR PREVIEW AFTER 7/18/20. CLEAN AND SPACIOUS 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE, MOVE-IN READY - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1630 sq. ft.
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,755
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1285 sqft
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,550
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,249
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,493
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air.
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
