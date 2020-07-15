/
SIERRACOLLEGE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:55 AM
12 Apartments For Rent Near Sierra College
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Central Rocklin
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
900 sqft
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs
4848 El Verde Court
4848 El Verde Court, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1238 sqft
4848 El Verde Court Available 09/20/20 Wonderful 2bd/2ba Rocklin Home with 2 Car Garage - Great Location - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Rocklin home is located El Don Estates near Rocklin Road & Sierra College Blvd.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
4335 Lakebreeze Drive
4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2330 sqft
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4233 Silver Lupine Lane
4233 Silver Lupine Lane, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2300 sqft
Beautiful New One Story 3 Bedroom in Del Oro School Zone - Gorgeous new home in Rocklin near shopping, freeway access and great school district. This is a gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single story home in desirable Rocklin.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodside
3708 CONE COURT
3708 Cone Court, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1588 sqft
3708 CONE COURT Available 05/15/20 SINGLE STORY IN ROCKLIN WITH POOL! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED! - NICE SINGLE STORY ROCKLIN HOME WITH POOL! This home offers tile entry way, laminate flooring through out home, family room with wood burning fireplace,
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodside
6005 Woodside Drive
6005 Woodside Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1080 sqft
6005 Woodside Drive Available 07/24/20 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage, duplex in Rocklin - Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, 2 car garage duplex with a large backyard in Rocklin.
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs
5033 Saint Francis Way
5033 Saint Francis Way, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2634 sqft
SCAM ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, Facebook, or any other site with different contact information, please notify our office as it is a scam and fraudulent ad.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
3346 Meadow Way
3346 Meadow Way, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1200 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Rocklin - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage duplex in Rocklin available for rent July 3, 2020. This 2 bedroom duplex has all new vinyl tile flooring, fresh paint, and recently remodeled bathrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
3330 Meadow Way
3330 Meadow Way, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
925 sqft
3330 Meadow Way Available 07/30/20 - (RLNE1829858)
