138 Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA with garage
There's something about the weather that everybody loves / They call it the Indian spring of Sacramento / And when the sun is up in the sky / The wind is blowing by the riverside, most every day." (-Middle Of The Road, "Sacramento")
A quarterback being tackled, the Egyptian sun god, and a single, hard shelled but chewy mint candy... if describing city names as pictograms were social awards, Sacramento is so blue ribbon. Although one could get really crazy with Tall-ah-ass-ee. Like Tallahassee, California's capital seems banished to the island of misfit toys while it’s more renowned brethren celebrate Christmas every day. Residents of Sactown do not lament about not having the Golden Gate bridge - they have the actual gold. Whereas Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world, Sacramento is the almond capital of the world (despite also being nicknamed The Big Tomato).
Sacramento may not be known for tourist guide page turning, but its locals give The Tree City a bohemian and a "we try harder" vibe. There are stories told by park rangers there that start with a Sacramentan offering to take a photo of a group of tourists in front of the Capitol, and end with the photo being taken and the camera being returned. Not bad, Sacramento. See more
Sacramento apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.