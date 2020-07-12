/
valley hi north laguna
Last updated July 12 2020
204 Apartments for rent in Valley Hi - North Laguna, Sacramento, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
11 Units Available
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,311
1214 sqft
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7515 Sheldon Road, #45103
7515 Sheldon Road, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1554 sqft
7515 Sheldon Road, #45103 Available 07/15/20 Amazing 3bedrooms 2.5bath Condo In a Great Location Of Elk Grove. - Absolutely stunning condo 3bedrooms, 2.5bath, and 2- car garage attached. Just blocks away from the movie theater.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7418 Whitmore St
7418 Whitmore Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
This is It! - Immaculate home. Home is sharp with a nice floor plan separating the living room in the front of the home for quietness and having the family room in the back of the home off the kitchen. Family room has a fireplace for cozy winters.
Results within 1 mile of Valley Hi - North Laguna
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,046
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4108 Weymouth Ln
4108 Weymouth Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1323 sqft
2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo - Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint! - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Condo. Fresh paint and newer carpet throughout!! Both bedrooms are located upstairs and each bedroom has a full bathroom attached.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
7629 Bogey Court
7629 Bogey Court, Florin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
Recently refreshed 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Sacramento. Newly painted interior, with energy-saving dual pane windows. Central heat and air conditioning. Private backyard and one-car garage. Pets OK - see pet policy below.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4418 Mapleplain Ave
4418 Mapleplain Avenue, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2398 sqft
Available : July 13th 2020 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Excellent location! This beautiful home is spacious and light! This open floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with 2,398 square feet.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
Charming Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Elk Grove.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
18 Tristan Cir
18 Tristan Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
A Desirable Floor Plan - This move-in ready home has a private backyard with an open family room concept. Kitchen open to breakfast nook and living/dining combo. Separate family room with wet bar.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7505 Williwaw Ln
7505 Willowan Lane, Florin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1685 sqft
Two Story 4 Bedroom Home - We have a 4 Bedroom home on a dead end street. This 4 Bedroom home has space in the Kitchen for dining and a spread out family room so make sure we check this one out. www.keyrealtycenter.com application fee: 40.
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
8864 Gemwood Way
8864 Gemwood Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1988 sqft
8864 Gemwood Way Available 08/08/19 - (RLNE4687155)
Results within 5 miles of Valley Hi - North Laguna
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
1 Unit Available
The Landing at Riverlake
638 Lake Front Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1125 sqft
The Landing at Riverlake Apartments for rent in Sacramento, California is a refreshing retreat, where our residents enjoy exclusive access to a private 32 acre lake and water views from every apartment home!We offer spacious, pet-friendly, townhome
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartment homes with full-size W/D in unit and fully equipped kitchens. Great location near Laguna Crossroads, Pat Perez Park and more. Beautiful landscaping, putting green and outdoor picnic areas.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1232 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1240 sqft
Luxurious community features parking, pool, bike storage, and more. Units offer bathtubs, ceiling fans, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Close to Johnson Park Recreation Center and many shopping destinations.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5717 8th Ave
5717 8th Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1203 sqft
5717 8th Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Mins from Hwy 50/ 5 minutes Drive to UC Davis / Tahoe Park 3BD/ 1BA/ 1,203 sq.ft - * 3BD / 1BA / 1,203 sqft * One (1) Car Garage * Hardwood & Tile Floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6020 Camellia Lane
6020 Camellia Lane, Lemon Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
750 sqft
NICE REMODELED UNIT IN SOUTH SACRAMENTO!! - Nicely remodeled duplex with adorable & comfortable living space. Appliances include gas oven/stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Located on a 1 block dead end street in South Sacramento.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7328 Frankline blvd #2
7328 Franklin Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
840 sqft
condominum - Property Id: 286978 Two Bed one bath Condo with community security; it is newly painted with new floors, and the community pool and playground are included. Ready to move in by May 25th.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8757 Tom Thumb Ct
8757 Tom Thumb Court, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2925 sqft
Camden Passage - Pool - This home is located in the very desirable area of Camden Passage across street from Greenbelt & Lake! Executive Home w/ top of the line upgrades! The 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has cherry wood built-ins throughout, full bathroom
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10391 Jillson Way
10391 Jillson Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2685 sqft
10391 Jillson Way Available 09/23/20 Beautiful 4bd/3ba Elk Grove Home with 3 Car Garage - This Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath is located in Elk Grove near Bruceville Road & Bilby Road, close to schools, parks, shopping, Franklin High School, and more...
