Pacific
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:50 PM
8 Apartments For Rent Near Pacific
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
2 Units Available
Pacific
Riverbank
4433 Continental Way, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From the very first day...you're at home. RIVERBANK CONDOMINIUMS IS LOCATED IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION...close to shopping. Riverbank is a quiet, secluded, gated community. We offer same day maintenance service.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Pacific
1536 West Flora Street
1536 West Flora Street, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
943 sqft
DRE License 01144123 Rent $1550 Deposit $1550 $45 Application Fee It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
1769 Silver Creek Circle
1769 Silver Creek Circle, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
DRE License 01144123 $45 Application fee Rent/ $1500 Deposit / $1500 Please read description before calling. Apply online at www.pmerents.
Last updated July 2 at 07:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Pacific
460 North Central Avenue
460 North Central Avenue, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
888 sqft
Coming Soon Beautiful 2 bedroom cottage in a great location close to UOP & The Miracle Mile. Kitchen has been remodeled and opened u to the family & dining rooms. Updated kitchen with farm sink and granite counters.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
3142 Rainier Avenue
3142 Rainier Avenue, Country Club, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2066 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath house. Across from Stockton Golf and County Club with Golf Course View. One story ranch style with conversation pit located in living room. Several floor to ceiling windows, new carpets, upholstery, oven, and blinds.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
2 West Robinhood Drive
2 West Robinhood Drive, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1529 sqft
This beautiful and spacious single-family home has it all. It has been completely remodeled. This is a 3 bed 2 bath and 2 car garage close to parks, schools, and malls. Gardening is included with rent.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Pacific
3616 Palermo St
3616 Palermo Street, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2282 sqft
3616 Palermo St, Stockton, CA is a single family home that contains 2,282 sq ft and was built in 2006. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Application will be available Mon - Fri 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at, Reliance Real Estate Inc.
Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Pacific
428 Caribrook Way #4
428 Caribrook Way, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
All New Upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit - New from floor to ceiling! No Section 8 Please No pets No Smoking Stockton School District Max Occupancy: 4 Occupants Requirements for all rental properties: Combined gross household income must be 3x the
