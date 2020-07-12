/
downtown sacramento
132 Apartments for rent in Downtown Sacramento, Sacramento, CA
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,550
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,493
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
21 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,830
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,685
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,828
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1031 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes include stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. Lots of on-site amenities, including a breakfast lounge with daily continental, fitness center, and maid service. Right in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Minutes from I-5.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
500 N St
500 N Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1626 14th St
1626 14th Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Beautiful Large 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 239336 Our 1 bed 1 Bath is located in the heart of downtown Sacramento! Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, entertainment, parks and the State
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Sacramento
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,755
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
17 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Last updated July 10 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,891
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Foundry in West Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
The Elan
2501 H Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Elan in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
216 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,860
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for Midtown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
16 Powerhouse
1606 P Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,645
1188 sqft
A luxurious community with modern updates throughout. Each apartment features an open floor plan, Bosch stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Large bedrooms. On-site lounge area, fire pit, and pet washing station.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1053 sqft
Luxury community of mid-rise buildings located in the Midtown district of Downtown. One- and two-bedroom homes with designer appliances, washer/dryer and more. Community has fine dining, central heat and air and on-site staff.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
10 Units Available
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,715
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Last updated July 7 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Habitat
500 Garden St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,549
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in an urban, walkable community with stunning views. Located on the riverfront. Lots of light, energy-efficient appliances and stackable washers and dryers. Controlled access. Pet-friendly home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Governor's Corner
1600 H St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
935 sqft
Located in the urban area of Midtown, near the Arts District. Apartment amenities include concrete flooring, skyline views and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include gated access and ample storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
44 Units Available
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,775
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at H16 Apartments in Sacramento, where you will experience the ultimate apartment living experience. Our impressive community was designed to exceed your expectations and give you sanctuary from your busy life.
Last updated July 11 at 02:12pm
5 Units Available
The Carlaw
1020 R Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Carlaw is named after John and Andrew Carlaw, brothers who arrived in Sacramento from Scotland in the 1880s. The Carlaw brothers provided the capitol region with masonry services well into the 1960s.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1325 W Sutter Walk
1325 W Sutter Walk, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1119 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bath Sutter Townhome - Property Id: 289919 Fabulous Location! This home has 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths with a modern concept living, dining, kitchen area.
