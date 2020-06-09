Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court cc payments online portal

Ashford Park offers a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. The apartment amenities range from A/C, Broadband Internet Access, Cable/Satellite, Cats Allowed, Ceiling Fan, Club House, Controlled Access, Corporate Housing, Covered Lot, Disability Access, Duplex, Extra Storage, Fireplace, Fitness Center, Freeway Access, Furnished Available, Garages, Gas Utilities Included, Internet Access, Market Rate, Microwave, Patio or Balcony, Playground, Pool, Public Transportation, Short Term Lease, Small Dogs Allowed, Spa, Standard, Tennis Court, View, Large Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, and Window Covering and more! Ashford Park is ideally located in the Pocket Area of Sacramento, with lush landscaping & mature trees, all within a short distance of shopping & fine dining. Come home to the tranquil living you deserve.