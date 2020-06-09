All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Ashford Park

132 Fountain Oaks Cir · (757) 378-0480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA 95831
Pocket

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 152 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashford Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
cc payments
online portal
Ashford Park offers a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. The apartment amenities range from A/C, Broadband Internet Access, Cable/Satellite, Cats Allowed, Ceiling Fan, Club House, Controlled Access, Corporate Housing, Covered Lot, Disability Access, Duplex, Extra Storage, Fireplace, Fitness Center, Freeway Access, Furnished Available, Garages, Gas Utilities Included, Internet Access, Market Rate, Microwave, Patio or Balcony, Playground, Pool, Public Transportation, Short Term Lease, Small Dogs Allowed, Spa, Standard, Tennis Court, View, Large Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, and Window Covering and more! Ashford Park is ideally located in the Pocket Area of Sacramento, with lush landscaping & mature trees, all within a short distance of shopping & fine dining. Come home to the tranquil living you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.12 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (first pet), $250 (second pet)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ashford Park have any available units?
Ashford Park has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashford Park have?
Some of Ashford Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashford Park currently offering any rent specials?
Ashford Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashford Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashford Park is pet friendly.
Does Ashford Park offer parking?
Yes, Ashford Park offers parking.
Does Ashford Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashford Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashford Park have a pool?
Yes, Ashford Park has a pool.
Does Ashford Park have accessible units?
Yes, Ashford Park has accessible units.
Does Ashford Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Ashford Park does not have units with dishwashers.

