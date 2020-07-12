Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:57 AM

153 Apartments for rent in Midtown, Sacramento, CA

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,891
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
The Elan
2501 H Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Elan in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
216 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,860
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for Midtown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
16 Powerhouse
1606 P Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,645
1188 sqft
A luxurious community with modern updates throughout. Each apartment features an open floor plan, Bosch stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Large bedrooms. On-site lounge area, fire pit, and pet washing station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
3 Units Available
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1053 sqft
Luxury community of mid-rise buildings located in the Midtown district of Downtown. One- and two-bedroom homes with designer appliances, washer/dryer and more. Community has fine dining, central heat and air and on-site staff.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
10 Units Available
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,715
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 26 at 09:17am
2 Units Available
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,395
471 sqft
2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2626 J St Apt Z
2626 J Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Victorian Style Apartment, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, available for immediate move-in! Move-in special! $500.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1325 W Sutter Walk
1325 W Sutter Walk, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1119 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bath Sutter Townhome - Property Id: 289919 Fabulous Location! This home has 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths with a modern concept living, dining, kitchen area.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2301 K St 204
2301 K Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
975 sqft
Spacious New Construction 2 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 278329 **Move in special 1 month off when signing a 13 months lease**** This gorgeous brand new construction will give you 1176 square feet of generous space to enjoy and entertain.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2507 P St Apt A
2507 P Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
650 sqft
Apartment A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Renovated Midtown One Bedroom Apartment with Vintage-Style Detail in Small Complex Live in the heart of it all in Midtown Sacramento, walk to the Press Club, Highwater, Starbucks, Sacramento Natural Foods

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
1820 O Street - 05
1820 O Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
460 sqft
This is a great apartment in a great location.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1011 26th Street Unit "A"
1011 26th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
725 sqft
MIDTOWN Victorian 1 Bed 1 Bath with Parking! - One Bedroom, One Bathroom Flat located in MIDTOWN! Lower level vintage victorian era charm featuring a large wrap around kitchen, edwardian beam ceilings and ample closet space.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1514 26th St Apt C
1514 26th Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
500 sqft
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in the Heart of Midtown 1514 26th St Apt C is close to Albert Winn Park, Sacramento Ballet, Pacific Market, California State Office of Historic Preservation, Busy Bee Childhood Development Center, with quick

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1810 Liestal Alley
1810 Capitol Aly, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1200 sqft
-Move-in Special!!!, First Full Month Free with 13 Month Lease This 1 bedroom hotspot is in the middle of it all! Located in the Arnold Brothers Building on 18th St. and Capitol, you are moments away from the midtown scene.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1818 L Street #315 L Street Lofts Lobby
1818 L Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in by 6/25 and save $200 per month! Restrictions Apply - South Facing Open Concept Loft Available Now! 676 Sqft inside with large Terrace Balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Midtown
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,550
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
$
17 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
30 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
18 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,493
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
19 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
6 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,830
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
5 Units Available
Governor's Corner
1600 H St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
935 sqft
Located in the urban area of Midtown, near the Arts District. Apartment amenities include concrete flooring, skyline views and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include gated access and ample storage. Pet-friendly.

