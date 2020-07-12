/
midtown
153 Apartments for rent in Midtown, Sacramento, CA
Last updated July 10 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,891
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
The Elan
2501 H Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Elan in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
216 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,860
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for Midtown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
16 Powerhouse
1606 P Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,645
1188 sqft
A luxurious community with modern updates throughout. Each apartment features an open floor plan, Bosch stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Large bedrooms. On-site lounge area, fire pit, and pet washing station.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
3 Units Available
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1053 sqft
Luxury community of mid-rise buildings located in the Midtown district of Downtown. One- and two-bedroom homes with designer appliances, washer/dryer and more. Community has fine dining, central heat and air and on-site staff.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
10 Units Available
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,715
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Last updated June 26 at 09:17am
2 Units Available
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,395
471 sqft
2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2626 J St Apt Z
2626 J Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Victorian Style Apartment, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, available for immediate move-in! Move-in special! $500.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1325 W Sutter Walk
1325 W Sutter Walk, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1119 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bath Sutter Townhome - Property Id: 289919 Fabulous Location! This home has 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths with a modern concept living, dining, kitchen area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2301 K St 204
2301 K Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
975 sqft
Spacious New Construction 2 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 278329 **Move in special 1 month off when signing a 13 months lease**** This gorgeous brand new construction will give you 1176 square feet of generous space to enjoy and entertain.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2507 P St Apt A
2507 P Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
650 sqft
Apartment A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Renovated Midtown One Bedroom Apartment with Vintage-Style Detail in Small Complex Live in the heart of it all in Midtown Sacramento, walk to the Press Club, Highwater, Starbucks, Sacramento Natural Foods
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
1820 O Street - 05
1820 O Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
460 sqft
This is a great apartment in a great location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1011 26th Street Unit "A"
1011 26th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
725 sqft
MIDTOWN Victorian 1 Bed 1 Bath with Parking! - One Bedroom, One Bathroom Flat located in MIDTOWN! Lower level vintage victorian era charm featuring a large wrap around kitchen, edwardian beam ceilings and ample closet space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1514 26th St Apt C
1514 26th Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
500 sqft
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in the Heart of Midtown 1514 26th St Apt C is close to Albert Winn Park, Sacramento Ballet, Pacific Market, California State Office of Historic Preservation, Busy Bee Childhood Development Center, with quick
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1810 Liestal Alley
1810 Capitol Aly, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1200 sqft
-Move-in Special!!!, First Full Month Free with 13 Month Lease This 1 bedroom hotspot is in the middle of it all! Located in the Arnold Brothers Building on 18th St. and Capitol, you are moments away from the midtown scene.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1818 L Street #315 L Street Lofts Lobby
1818 L Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in by 6/25 and save $200 per month! Restrictions Apply - South Facing Open Concept Loft Available Now! 676 Sqft inside with large Terrace Balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Midtown
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,550
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
17 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
30 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
18 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,493
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
19 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
6 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,830
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
5 Units Available
Governor's Corner
1600 H St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
935 sqft
Located in the urban area of Midtown, near the Arts District. Apartment amenities include concrete flooring, skyline views and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include gated access and ample storage. Pet-friendly.
