118 Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
2 Units Available
Haggin Park
Oak Ridge
5443 College Oak Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in Downtown Houston and nearby Houston Center and Tranquility Park. Apartments feature wine refrigerators, quartz countertop and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads. Property also features rooftop lounge, valet parking and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Natomas Crossing
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,630
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,723
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1126 sqft
Whether you’re relaxing at the heated saltwater pool or spa, planting seeds in the community garden or sharing the views from the rooftop deck, you’ll experience the delights of this modern retreat in North Natomas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
3 Units Available
Duarte
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Glenwood Meadows
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,274
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a short walk from coffee shops and restaurants. Near Martha Rivers Park. Each home offers spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens, as well as an on-site luxury pool, patio area and park space.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
16 Powerhouse
1606 P Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,645
1188 sqft
A luxurious community with modern updates throughout. Each apartment features an open floor plan, Bosch stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Large bedrooms. On-site lounge area, fire pit, and pet washing station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Point West
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Campus Commons
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Midtown
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1053 sqft
Luxury community of mid-rise buildings located in the Midtown district of Downtown. One- and two-bedroom homes with designer appliances, washer/dryer and more. Community has fine dining, central heat and air and on-site staff.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Pocket
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,703
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
950 sqft
Rush River wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
10 Units Available
Midtown
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,715
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
Contact for Availability
Pocket
Lakeview Garden Apartments
7627 Windbridge Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeview Garden offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent with detached garages located in the Greenhaven/Pocket area of Sacramento. Each home combines the latest in contemporary features and comforts.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Greenhaven
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,564
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket area just off of I-5 and minutes from downtown Sacramento, The Davenport offers you the perfect mixture of convenience and location.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
2 Units Available
Marconi North
Sur Apartments
2927 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 200 yards east of Town & Country Village shopping center, SUR Apartments at 2927 is one of California's finest apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Boulevard Park
Governor's Corner
1600 H St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
935 sqft
Located in the urban area of Midtown, near the Arts District. Apartment amenities include concrete flooring, skyline views and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include gated access and ample storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
3 Units Available
Metro Center
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Metro Center
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-80 and I-5. Modern apartments with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite counters and patio/balcony. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
45 Units Available
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,775
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at H16 Apartments in Sacramento, where you will experience the ultimate apartment living experience. Our impressive community was designed to exceed your expectations and give you sanctuary from your busy life.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Natomas Corporate Center
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
845 sqft
This community is just minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Incredible views. On-site racquetball, volleyball, fitness center, two pools and two hydrating spas. Upscale interiors with luxury appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 26 at 09:17am
2 Units Available
Midtown
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,395
471 sqft
2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
RP Sports Compex
Ashton Parc
2201 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1056 sqft
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
2 Units Available
Natomas Park
Natomas Park
1850 Club Center Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1271 sqft
A great location. Spacious floor plans. And an amenities package built to impress. Our Sacramento, California, community is proud to offer a lineup of impressive extras.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 3 at 05:09pm
6 Units Available
Southside Park
The Carlaw
1020 R Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Carlaw is named after John and Andrew Carlaw, brothers who arrived in Sacramento from Scotland in the 1880s. The Carlaw brothers provided the capitol region with masonry services well into the 1960s.

July 2020 Sacramento Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sacramento Rent Report. Sacramento rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sacramento rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sacramento rents held steady over the past month

Welcome to the July 2020 Sacramento Rent Report. Sacramento rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sacramento rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sacramento rents held steady over the past month

Sacramento rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Sacramento stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,243 for a two-bedroom. Sacramento's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Sacramento Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sacramento, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Sacramento metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carmichael has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,252, while one-bedrooms go for $987.
    • Over the past year, Rocklin is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,645, while one-bedrooms go for $1,297.
    • Davis has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,756; rents were up 0.2% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • West Sacramento has the least expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $958; rents increased 0.6% over the past month and 1.7% over the past year.

    Sacramento rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Sacramento, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Sacramento is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego whereas rents have fallen 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Sacramento's median two-bedroom rent of $1,243 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Sacramento's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sacramento than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than twice the price in Sacramento.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Sacramento
    $980
    $1,240
    0
    1.5%
    Roseville
    $1,360
    $1,730
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Citrus Heights
    $1,150
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Davis
    $1,400
    $1,760
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Rancho Cordova
    $920
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Carmichael
    $990
    $1,250
    0.1%
    4.5%
    Rocklin
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.8%
    -0.7%
    West Sacramento
    $760
    $960
    0.6%
    1.7%
    North Highlands
    $1,080
    $1,370
    0.3%
    1%
    Fair Oaks
    $920
    $1,170
    0.5%
    2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

