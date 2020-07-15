/
/
/
San Jose Christian College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM
18 Apartments For Rent Near San Jose Christian College
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1374 sqft
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Sunset West
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1265 sqft
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 11 at 01:28 PM
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
5 Units Available
Sunset West
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1247 sqft
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Sunset Whitney
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitney Ranch
1675 Abilene Cir.
1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2507 sqft
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Stanford Ranch
2800 Shelton Street
2800 Shelton Street, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1817 sqft
2800 Shelton Street Available 08/01/20 Rocklin four bedroom - Wonderfully maintained single story home, 1817 square feet features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms with double sinks, formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace which is
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1509 Peony Lane
1509 Peony Lane, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2657 sqft
1509 Peony Lane Available 07/27/20 Brand New Rocklin 4bd/2.5ba Home - Must See! - This Brand New 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Spring Valley Community of Rocklin, a Woodside Homes Community.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
605 Dante Circle
605 Dante Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1364 sqft
605 Dante Circle Available 05/15/20 Lovely 2 Bed/2.5 Ba Roseville Home- Available 05/15/2020 - Prime location and a great opportunity to rent this beautiful condo in the desirable Campania Village.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Stanford Ranch
5617 Harvest Rd
5617 Harvest Road, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1400 sqft
Stanford Ranch - 5617 Harvest Rd " Stanford Ranch" A 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home with approx. 1400 s.f. with central heat and air, great room, Nice open kitchen. Large master bedroom with private bath. Large yard, 2 car garage with opener.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset West
2260 Vail Ct
2260 Vail Court, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2452 sqft
2260 Vail Ct Available 08/01/20 Super Sharp Rocklin Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2 car garage. Approximately 2452 sq. ft. at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Owner pays gardener. Beautiful backyard with several fruit trees.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
7657 Malta Dr.
7657 Malta Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2188 sqft
7657 Malta Dr. Available 07/24/20 Roseville Single Story - Beautifully updated home. 3 bedrooms plus a huge den and 2 baths. Approximately 2188 sq ft single story home. 3 car garage. Large low maintenance backyard is mostly patio.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
7040 Kelmscott Lane
7040 Kelmscott Lane, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2031 sqft
No washer,dryer or refrigerator Spa Beautiful four bedroom, two full bath, 2031 sq ft single story home in Roseville Highland Park area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset West
2150 Collet Quarry Drive
2150 Collet Quarry Drive, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2184 sqft
- This property includes solar panels for a reduced electric bill. Owner is willing to work with animals on a case by case basis, but is not willing to work with cats. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5906517)
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitney Ranch
837 Stagestop Loop
837 Stage Stop Loop, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1819 sqft
837 Stagestop Loop Available 04/25/20 - (RLNE4013504)
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
8104 Sienna Loop
8104 Sienna Loop, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1630 sqft
8104 Sienna Loop Available 05/14/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5667587)
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
7229 Roycroft Dr
7229 Roycroft Drive, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2031 sqft
7229 Roycroft Dr Available 07/19/20 - (RLNE3214303)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CA