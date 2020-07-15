Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
CA
/
San Jose Christian College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM

18 Apartments For Rent Near San Jose Christian College

Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1374 sqft
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Sunset West
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1265 sqft
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 11 at 01:28 PM
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
5 Units Available
Sunset West
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1247 sqft
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Sunset Whitney
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitney Ranch
1675 Abilene Cir.
1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2507 sqft
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Stanford Ranch
2800 Shelton Street
2800 Shelton Street, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1817 sqft
2800 Shelton Street Available 08/01/20 Rocklin four bedroom - Wonderfully maintained single story home, 1817 square feet features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms with double sinks, formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace which is

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1509 Peony Lane
1509 Peony Lane, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2657 sqft
1509 Peony Lane Available 07/27/20 Brand New Rocklin 4bd/2.5ba Home - Must See! - This Brand New 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Spring Valley Community of Rocklin, a Woodside Homes Community.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
605 Dante Circle
605 Dante Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1364 sqft
605 Dante Circle Available 05/15/20 Lovely 2 Bed/2.5 Ba Roseville Home- Available 05/15/2020 - Prime location and a great opportunity to rent this beautiful condo in the desirable Campania Village.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Stanford Ranch
5617 Harvest Rd
5617 Harvest Road, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1400 sqft
Stanford Ranch - 5617 Harvest Rd " Stanford Ranch" A 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home with approx. 1400 s.f. with central heat and air, great room, Nice open kitchen. Large master bedroom with private bath. Large yard, 2 car garage with opener.

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset West
2260 Vail Ct
2260 Vail Court, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2452 sqft
2260 Vail Ct Available 08/01/20 Super Sharp Rocklin Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2 car garage. Approximately 2452 sq. ft. at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Owner pays gardener. Beautiful backyard with several fruit trees.

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
7657 Malta Dr.
7657 Malta Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2188 sqft
7657 Malta Dr. Available 07/24/20 Roseville Single Story - Beautifully updated home. 3 bedrooms plus a huge den and 2 baths. Approximately 2188 sq ft single story home. 3 car garage. Large low maintenance backyard is mostly patio.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
7040 Kelmscott Lane
7040 Kelmscott Lane, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2031 sqft
No washer,dryer or refrigerator Spa Beautiful four bedroom, two full bath, 2031 sq ft single story home in Roseville Highland Park area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset West
2150 Collet Quarry Drive
2150 Collet Quarry Drive, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2184 sqft
- This property includes solar panels for a reduced electric bill. Owner is willing to work with animals on a case by case basis, but is not willing to work with cats. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5906517)

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitney Ranch
837 Stagestop Loop
837 Stage Stop Loop, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1819 sqft
837 Stagestop Loop Available 04/25/20 - (RLNE4013504)

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
8104 Sienna Loop
8104 Sienna Loop, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1630 sqft
8104 Sienna Loop Available 05/14/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5667587)

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
7229 Roycroft Dr
7229 Roycroft Drive, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2031 sqft
7229 Roycroft Dr Available 07/19/20 - (RLNE3214303)

Similar Pages

Rocklin 1 BedroomsRocklin 2 Bedrooms
Rocklin Apartments with BalconyRocklin Apartments with Parking
Rocklin Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset Whitney
Sunset West

Apartments Near Colleges

Sierra CollegeWilliam Jessup University
California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City College