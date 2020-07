Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center carport gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking online portal playground trash valet

Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Sixty58 apartments in Sacramento offer two and three-bedroom pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, we are minutes from downtown Sacramento, near the I-5 freeway, as well as a limitless array of dining, shopping, and entertainment to delight your senses! Call to schedule a tour of our remarkable apartment townhomes in Sacramento for rent.