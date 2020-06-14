25 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Boulevard Park
10 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,675
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Sacramento
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,410
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Sacramento
16 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,708
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
Midtown
8 Units Available
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,715
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Sacramento
3 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,696
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1008 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Boulevard Park
2 Units Available
Governor's Corner
1600 H St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the urban area of Midtown, near the Arts District. Apartment amenities include concrete flooring, skyline views and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include gated access and ample storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Midtown
8 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,993
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,914
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1082 sqft
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
$
RP Sports Compex
31 Units Available
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with custom cabinetry, soaking tubs, detached garages and granite countertops. Located close to Old Sacramento, Sacramento River and the airport. Community features a pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Pocket
2 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Northrup
8 Units Available
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1200 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,755
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Currently offering 2 months free rent on a 15 mo lease, 1 month free rent on a 12-14 mo lease and flexible lease terms as short as 6 months! Move ins available through June.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Campus Commons
7 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1226 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Sacramento
1 Unit Available
The Angelino
4801 J St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
996 sqft
A striking, modern adaptation of historical California architecture, The Angelino is the premier luxury lofts in Sacramento, CA.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gardenland
1 Unit Available
440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A
440 Cleveland Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
618 24th Street C
618 24th Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
Unit C Available 06/15/20 618 24th Street, Unit C - Property Id: 300845 Walking distance of restaurants, shops, McKinley Park, Sutter Hospital and historic Sutter's Fort. This 1 bedroom is private and well-appointed with everything you could need.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Mansion Flats
1 Unit Available
1317 F St 2
1317 F Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1317 F Street, #2 - Property Id: 260141 We are offering one-month FREE RENT, call (916) 241-3933 for more info. Luxury, renovated, completed remodeled 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans, washer/dryer in unit, stainless appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
North Oak Park
1 Unit Available
3642 3rd Avenue
3642 3rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1 sqft
Left Available 05/03/20 This is the left unit of a beautifully furnished North Oak Park duplex.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
North Oak Park
1 Unit Available
3644 3rd Avenue
3644 3rd Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
360 sqft
This adorable stand alone furnished cottage is the right in the heart of North Oak Park.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
North Oak Park
1 Unit Available
3640 3rd Avenue
3640 3rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 sqft
Available 04/12/20 This is the right unit of a beautifully furnished North Oak Park duplex.
Results within 1 mile of Sacramento
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Triangle
5 Units Available
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Woodside
1 Unit Available
2400 Northrop Avenue
2400 Northrop Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Available 04/11/20 Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the right unit of a duplex and the left unit is also available for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Woodside
1 Unit Available
2402 Northrop Avenue
2402 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the left unit of a duplex and the right unit is also available for rent.
Results within 5 miles of Sacramento
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Laguna Stonelake
13 Units Available
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features parking, pool, bike storage, and more. Units offer bathtubs, ceiling fans, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Close to Johnson Park Recreation Center and many shopping destinations.

June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report. Sacramento rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sacramento rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sacramento rents declined over the past month

Sacramento rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sacramento stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,243 for a two-bedroom. Sacramento's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Sacramento Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sacramento, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Sacramento metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Davis has the most expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,754; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.7% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Rocklin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,633, while one-bedrooms go for $1,287.
    • West Sacramento has the least expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $953; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Sacramento rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Sacramento, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Sacramento is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Sacramento's median two-bedroom rent of $1,243 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Sacramento.
    • While Sacramento's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sacramento than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Sacramento.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Sacramento
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Roseville
    $1,360
    $1,720
    0
    3.1%
    Citrus Heights
    $1,140
    $1,450
    0
    1.9%
    Davis
    $1,390
    $1,750
    0.7%
    1.1%
    Rancho Cordova
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    -1.1%
    Carmichael
    $990
    $1,250
    0
    4.5%
    Rocklin
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    West Sacramento
    $750
    $950
    0.3%
    0.7%
    North Highlands
    $1,080
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Fair Oaks
    $920
    $1,160
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

