Sacramento City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
53 Apartments For Rent Near Sacramento City
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
216 Units Available
Midtown
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,860
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for Midtown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
43 Units Available
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,775
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at H16 Apartments in Sacramento, where you will experience the ultimate apartment living experience. Our impressive community was designed to exceed your expectations and give you sanctuary from your busy life.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
31 Units Available
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Boulevard Park
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
13 Units Available
Land Park
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 11 at 02:12 PM
5 Units Available
Southside Park
The Carlaw
1020 R Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Carlaw is named after John and Andrew Carlaw, brothers who arrived in Sacramento from Scotland in the 1880s. The Carlaw brothers provided the capitol region with masonry services well into the 1960s.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
10 Units Available
Midtown
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,675
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Boulevard Park
Governor's Corner
1600 H St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
935 sqft
Located in the urban area of Midtown, near the Arts District. Apartment amenities include concrete flooring, skyline views and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include gated access and ample storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,625
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Last updated July 15 at 05:17 AM
4 Units Available
Midtown
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,899
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,973
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Midtown
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1053 sqft
Luxury community of mid-rise buildings located in the Midtown district of Downtown. One- and two-bedroom homes with designer appliances, washer/dryer and more. Community has fine dining, central heat and air and on-site staff.
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Sacramento
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes include stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. Lots of on-site amenities, including a breakfast lounge with daily continental, fitness center, and maid service. Right in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Minutes from I-5.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
16 Powerhouse
1606 P Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,615
1188 sqft
A luxurious community with modern updates throughout. Each apartment features an open floor plan, Bosch stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Large bedrooms. On-site lounge area, fire pit, and pet washing station.
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
3 Units Available
Midtown
The Elan
2501 H Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Elan in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,830
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Oak Park
4371 3rd Avenue
4371 3rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
856 sqft
Updated 2bd/1ba Home with Garage near UCD Med Center - This Updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located off Stockton Blvd across from UCD Med Center and Shriners Hospital.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
1707 35th St Unit B
1707 35th St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Immaculate 2 bedroom cottage in prime location. Less than a 5 minute walk to the best offerings in East Sac. House is updated for modern living with vintage charm original wood floors, glass knobs, etc.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Land Park
1029 35th Ave Apt 30
1029 35th Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Come and live in this newly-renovated community with easy Highway 5 access, near John Cabrillo Elementary School and Sam Brannan Middle School.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Newton Booth
2504 T St.
2504 T Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1061 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Downtown Home Near Everything - Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car detached garage 1061 sq. ft home located in highly desirable Newton Booth/Downtown neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
1708 Santa Ynez Way
1708 Santa Ynez Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Spacious East Sac duplex available to rent! 4 minutes to UCDMC, 7 minutes to Sac State, and a short walk to shopping, cafes, restaurants and light rail; centrally located! The unit is a very spacious 1200 square feet with 2 large bedrooms, a
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1820 O Street - 05
1820 O Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
460 sqft
This is a great apartment in a great location.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
2626 J St Apt Z
2626 J Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Victorian Style Apartment, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, available for immediate move-in! Move-in special! $500.