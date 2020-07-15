/
Sacramento State
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
39 Apartments For Rent Near Sacramento State
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Woodside
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
940 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Campus Commons
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
6 Units Available
Woodside
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Woodside
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
The Angelino
4801 J St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
996 sqft
A striking, modern adaptation of historical California architecture, The Angelino is the premier luxury lofts in Sacramento, CA.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,390
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
6 Units Available
La Riviera
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Sierra Oaks
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Retro Apartments located in the heart of Sacramento. We offer studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom one-bath apartments. We currently have two sparkling pools and four laundry rooms on site.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
2 Units Available
College-Glen
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Apartments in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
13 Units Available
Northrup
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1200 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
48 Units Available
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Encina
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
3 Units Available
Northrup
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
936 sqft
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
858 55th St
858 55th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1047 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Single Family House in Sacramento.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodside
2402 Northrop Avenue
2402 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the left unit of a duplex and the right unit is also available for rent.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodside
2400 Northrop Avenue
2400 Northrop Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Available 04/11/20 Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the right unit of a duplex and the left unit is also available for rent.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Manor
4748 67th St
4748 67th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1160 sqft
Lovely, Large 2 Bedroom Townhome Available NOW in Private Community This 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhome is located in the Colonial Village North part of Sacramento, just off 65th Street Expressway and 21st Avenue.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
3523 J St
3523 J Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
550 sqft
Amazing Extraordinary 1 bed 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 236740 DESCRIPTION: An open floor plan allows great flow from the kitchen to the breakfast nook, and spacious living room.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
3414 J St
3414 J St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
Newly remodeled luxury 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 289789 Newly Remodeled Luxury 1 Bed, 1 Bath Residence This residence is situated just outside the heart of the "Fabulous Forties", the city's most quintessential and desirable neighborhood.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
3511 J St
3511 J Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
Newly Remodeled Luxury 1bed, 1 bath Residence - Property Id: 81499 BRAND NEW / NEVER LIVED IN! This residence is situated just outside the heart of the “Fabulous Forties”, Nearby amenities include the popular McKinley Park, 2 blocks away from
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
3360 H St Apt 10
3360 H St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment 10 Available 07/23/20 Welcome to Park McKinley Apartments! This beautiful art deco property is a prominent cornerstone of East Sacramento's iconic McKinley Park.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
942 35th St
942 35th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1000 sqft
Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom, plus bonus room Duplex Walking Distance to McKinley Park Call today for a tour! Spacious 2 bedrooms with office or bonus room. Formal dining room with glass French doors, Built in china hutch and cabinets.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
940 36th St
940 36th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1040 sqft
Apartment Available 08/01/20 Spacious Downstairs One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment with back deck area and shared yard in East Sacramento. 940 36th St is close to Fredrick N.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
College-Glen
3014 Chestnut Hill Drive
3014 Chestnut Hill Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
College Greens Duplex - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in College Greens.