208 CALLE MIRAMAR

NEW LISTING!! THREE LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH OCEAN VIEW! - This end unit with many windows was totally remodeled in 2010 with upgraded wood floors and built ins. A private gated yard with large stone patio/garden is in front with plenty of room for fire pit/BBQ as well as a gated dog run. Enter into the open floor plan with gorgeous wood floors and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Step up into the spacious dining area and large kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, island breakfast bar, and granite counter tops. There is a half bath on this level. Master suite with balcony and built in drop leaf desk is one level up. Master bath has double sink, jetted tub and stand up shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath on same level. Front load washer and dryer conveniently located in wide linen closet just off the main bedrooms. The highlight of this listing is the fabulous roof top deck with ocean view. Rear entry double garage with extensive Slat Wall tm and three over sized ceiling wire rack storage systems. Off the garage is a fourth bedroom and full bath. Conveniently located just a few blocks away from the Riviera Village with many shops and restaurants to enjoy. This unit is located on the back side of the complex which allows extra privacy.



- 6 Burner Stove, Built-In Range, Dishwasher, Double Oven, Gas Oven, Gas Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Water Heater



$6,495/month with 12 month lease

Security Deposit : $6,495

Pet Deposit: $1,000

Contact: Melissa Ginsburg 318-393-7972

We look forward to meeting you!



