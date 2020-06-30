All apartments in Redondo Beach
208 CALLE MIRAMAR
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

208 CALLE MIRAMAR

208 Calle Miramar · No Longer Available
Location

208 Calle Miramar, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NEW LISTING!! THREE LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH OCEAN VIEW! - This end unit with many windows was totally remodeled in 2010 with upgraded wood floors and built ins. A private gated yard with large stone patio/garden is in front with plenty of room for fire pit/BBQ as well as a gated dog run. Enter into the open floor plan with gorgeous wood floors and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Step up into the spacious dining area and large kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances, island breakfast bar, and granite counter tops. There is a half bath on this level. Master suite with balcony and built in drop leaf desk is one level up. Master bath has double sink, jetted tub and stand up shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath on same level. Front load washer and dryer conveniently located in wide linen closet just off the main bedrooms. The highlight of this listing is the fabulous roof top deck with ocean view. Rear entry double garage with extensive Slat Wall tm and three over sized ceiling wire rack storage systems. Off the garage is a fourth bedroom and full bath. Conveniently located just a few blocks away from the Riviera Village with many shops and restaurants to enjoy. This unit is located on the back side of the complex which allows extra privacy.

Includes the following:
- 6 Burner Stove, Built-In Range, Dishwasher, Double Oven, Gas Oven, Gas Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Water Heater

$6,495/month with 12 month lease
Security Deposit : $6,495
Pet Deposit: $1,000
Contact: Melissa Ginsburg 318-393-7972
We look forward to meeting you!

(RLNE5665734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 CALLE MIRAMAR have any available units?
208 CALLE MIRAMAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 208 CALLE MIRAMAR have?
Some of 208 CALLE MIRAMAR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 CALLE MIRAMAR currently offering any rent specials?
208 CALLE MIRAMAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 CALLE MIRAMAR pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 CALLE MIRAMAR is pet friendly.
Does 208 CALLE MIRAMAR offer parking?
Yes, 208 CALLE MIRAMAR offers parking.
Does 208 CALLE MIRAMAR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 CALLE MIRAMAR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 CALLE MIRAMAR have a pool?
No, 208 CALLE MIRAMAR does not have a pool.
Does 208 CALLE MIRAMAR have accessible units?
No, 208 CALLE MIRAMAR does not have accessible units.
Does 208 CALLE MIRAMAR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 CALLE MIRAMAR has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 CALLE MIRAMAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 CALLE MIRAMAR does not have units with air conditioning.

