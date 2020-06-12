/
2 bedroom apartments
274 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA
South Redondo Beach
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
South Redondo Beach
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
North Redondo Beach
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.
South Redondo Beach
806 Esplanade 5
806 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
925 sqft
Unit 5 Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 bedroom across from the Beach - Property Id: 299891 Beautiful remodeled 2bed/1Bath with spectacular view of the ocean and just steps away from the beach! Our property is also conveniently located near Redondo
South Redondo Beach
320 S. Prospect Avenue
320 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1200 sqft
Oceanaire Townhomes - Property Id: 165747 Two story Apartment Townhome ( No one above you or below you) Enjoy your large private patio. Walk to the beach. Great Neighbor hood. Excellent School District. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
North Redondo Beach
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Available 06/13/20 Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway.
North Redondo Beach
2700-04 Aviation Blvd.
2700 Aviation Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
831 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. North Redondo Beach - This is the perfect location for all sun soaking beach seekers!!! This great complex offers lush landscaping, heated pool, onsite laundry facilities, BBQ areas, patios, and covered parking.
South Redondo Beach
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment. It is a quiet beach living environment with lush landscaping, large units, balcony/patio, and covered parking.
South Redondo Beach
531 Esplanade
531 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,999
1246 sqft
RARE, LARGE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN PRIME SOUTH REDONDO WITH BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM MALIBU TO PALOS VERDES! Just steps to the sand and surf, this northwest facing corner unit offers floor to ceiling windows to enjoy unobstructed views of the
North Redondo Beach
2610 Mathews Avenue
2610 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1566 sqft
2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Townhouse for Lease.
South Redondo Beach
103 N Broadway
103 North Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1473 sqft
A+ location near the Redondo Beach Pier, Library, Farmers Market at Veterans Park, Restaurants, and most importantly, the BEACH! This newly painted 5 unit Cape Cod complex, is beautifully maintained with new landscaping and fencing throughout the
North Redondo Beach
2304 Huntington Lane
2304 Huntington Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
FABULOUS TOP LEVEL, FRONT UNIT OF 4-PLEX! Fantastic floor plan! Open and spacious yet a very quaint atmosphere! Both dining and living areas with balconies. Perfect light and ocean breeze. Bedrooms and baths a nice size.
North Redondo Beach
2509 Clark Lane
2509 Clark Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
792 sqft
This beautifully updated middle, triplex unit, feels like living in a single family home. With no common walls and a private patio and storage garage surrounded by a gate, this 2 bed, 1 bath unit is completely self contained.
South Redondo Beach
110 The Village
110 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1434 sqft
Beautiful ocean view condo at Seascape II has been remodeled throughout with wood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, travertine and granite.
South Redondo Beach
625 ESPLANADE
625 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1604 sqft
STEPS TO THE BEACH! SENSATIONAL OCEAN AND HARBOR VIEWS! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW! PRIME CORNER END UNIT! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERS! WONDERFUL UNIT THROUGHOUT! WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR ARE INCLUDED! WET BAR AND GAS FIREPLACE!
South Redondo Beach
215 AVENUE I
215 Avenue I, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 215 AVENUE I in Redondo Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Redondo Beach
503 Avenue G - D
503 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
351 sqft
This is a very desirable location - 5 mins from the beach and next to the Riviera Village where there are many great bars, restaurants, and beach side shopping. For groceries - Trader Joes, Vons, and CVS are close by.
South Redondo Beach
1224 Agate Street
1224 Agate Street, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
975 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Redondo Beach. Amenities include: dishwasher, hardwood floors (vinyl), extra vanity area with sink in master suite, walk-in closet, and laundry in building.
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,373
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
South Redondo Beach
1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211
1920 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1286 sqft
Executive 2 bedroom - Single level floorplan - Newly constructed two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in the highly sought after community of Redondo Beach.
Hermosa Beach
102 8th Street
102 8th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Beach Townhome with Roof Top Deck - Love that beach breeze on your face and awesome sunsets? This is the home for you. Fabulous beach living with an easy 1.
