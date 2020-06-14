Apartment List
131 Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Redondo Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
South Redondo Beach
36 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,450
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment. It is a quiet beach living environment with lush landscaping, large units, balcony/patio, and covered parking.

North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway. Large pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, BBQ's, Laundry on site, parking.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
607 S. Prospect Avenue #202
607 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
669 sqft
607 S.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
612 S. Catalina Avenue
612 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely renovated one bedroom one bath. First floor corner unit. All new - beautiful tile flooring, carpet in bedroom, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile in bath, white ceiling fans. Gas fireplace.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
531 Esplanade
531 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,999
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RARE, LARGE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN PRIME SOUTH REDONDO WITH BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM MALIBU TO PALOS VERDES! Just steps to the sand and surf, this northwest facing corner unit offers floor to ceiling windows to enjoy unobstructed views of the

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
625 S Broadway
625 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
2656 sqft
A+ South Bay location - just 2 blocks to the beach. Beautifully upgraded, meticulously maintained end-unit townhome with a private and exclusive use backyard. Quality and function prevail in this 2656 sq. ft.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
110 The Village
110 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1434 sqft
Beautiful ocean view condo at Seascape II has been remodeled throughout with wood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, travertine and granite.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
620 The Village
620 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
619 sqft
Ocean view condo.Resort style living complex with heated pool, spa and sauna. Nestled in a prime South Redondo Beach location, it offers ocean breezes and is just steps away from King Harbor and a short walk to Redondo and Hermosa beaches. ..

North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
519 Meyer Lane
519 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1943 sqft
End unit townhome with only one shared wall. Perched high on Meyer Lane with west facing views over the surrounding neighborhood from living room, kitchen/dining room and master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Redondo Beach
West Torrance
28 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,369
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.

Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.

1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1660 sqft
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED - 3BR/2.

1 Unit Available
4302 Spencer Street
4302 Spencer Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2240 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful Spencer Estates, a gated community situated in the heart of West Torrance. This tranquil and quite community has it all just outside your door.

Riviera
1 Unit Available
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05
6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1120 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.

Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced

Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
347 30th Place
347 30th Place, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,500
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 short blocks to the beach and 2 short blocks to Valley Park so make this lovely studio your home. Very walk-able, you don't need a car! Market, restaurants and a gym nearby.

Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1623 2nd Street
1623 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Two story family home w/2500 sq. ft. of living space on 6500 sq. ft. lot in wonderful East Manhattan Beach location.

Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
4256 W 182nd Street
4256 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
House Is on Regina, Not on 182nd. Charming North Torrance Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, ++Plus A Bonus Room; With High Ceilings That Can Be Used As An Office / Family Room / Den, Exercise Room. Both Bathrooms Have Been Remodeled.
Results within 5 miles of Redondo Beach
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
16 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,683
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
City Guide for Redondo Beach, CA

“We'll all be planning that route we're gonna take real soon / We're waxing down our surfboards, we can't wait for June / We'll all be gone for the summer, we're on surfari to stay / Tell the teacher we're surfin', surfin' U.S.A. / At Haggerty's and Swamis / Pacific Palisades / San Onofre and Sunset / Redondo Beach L.A. / All over La Jolla / At Waimea Bay / Everybody's gone surfin', surfin' U.S.A." (- Beach Boys, "Surfin' U.S.A.")

Surfers, volleyball players and celebrities seem to make up the majority of the residents in L.A.’s Redondo Beach, according to surprisingly accurate TV shows. In addition to being immortalized in a Beach Boys song as a fabulous place to catch a wave, the sunny city also boasts excellent schools, ideal year-round weather and more than a few sweet spots to grab a Baja fish taco. With soft sand beaches, family-friendly parks and numerous community centers, it’s not only a favorite vacation destination, but it’s also one of the best places to raise a family. So, naturally, it costs an arm and a leg. Start saving your pennies; paradise is calling. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Redondo Beach, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Redondo Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

