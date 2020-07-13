/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
270 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,015
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,400
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
538 sqft
Along the stunning Pacific Ocean you find North Redondo Beach in the South Bay region of Los Angeles where you'll enjoy comfortable beach living at Sea Air Apartments in Redondo Beach, CA.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Contact for Availability
North Redondo Beach
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway. Large pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, BBQ's, Laundry on site, parking.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D
2103 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1250 sqft
Easy freeway access and conveniently located near many shops and restaurants including the South Bay Galleria Mall, Blue Salt Fish Grill, and Starbucks. 2 blocks away from Birney Elementary School.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
1224 Agate Street
1224 Agate Street, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
950 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Redondo Beach. Amenities include: dishwasher, hardwood floors (vinyl), extra vanity area with sink in master suite, walk-in closet, and laundry in building.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
1918 Bataan Road
1918 Bataan Road, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1023 sqft
Recently Remodeled two bedroom town home. Side by Side Refrigerator, new microwave oven, Great outdoor space on a spacious private patio. New carpet fresh paint new counter tops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
110 The Village
110 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seascape II is a well maintained community of condominiums. A sparkling pool, spa and exercise facility! New carpet and paint.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
501 Avenue G - 10
501 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!! $500 off first months rent AND the $100 a month rent reduction for the first 12 months of tenancy Application fee waived Completely Renovated!!! Clean, Large 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Riviera Village area of South
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
503 Avenue G - D
503 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
351 sqft
Beautifully renovated two bedroom apartment with new vinyl flooring throughout in a great South Redondo Beach location - just 5 minutes from the ocean! This is a super convenient location, close to to all the shopping, restaurants, parks, and
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2206 AVIATION Way
2206 Aviation Way, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
407 Anita Street
407 Anita St, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,395
2605 sqft
A Beautiful 3 Bed/2.
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
3006 Green Lane
3006 Green Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2600 sqft
3006 Green Lane Available 05/05/20 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5-bath home in North Redondo - Available as soon as 5/5/2020, 3-6 month lease being offered. Rare single family, 2-story residence in a wonderful North Redondo neighborhood.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2404 Felton Lane
2404 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1689 sqft
Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach townhome is located in a quiet and private corner end unit. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
1701 Goodman Ave
1701 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom House for rent! - Available Now! Home features... Desirable corner location provides lots of light. Open concept floor plan with Kitchen, Dining, Living and 1/2 Bath on ground floor with central air.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
713 Diamond Street
713 Diamond Street, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1543 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Beautifully and Meticulously Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath unit located in the highly desirable South Redondo Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,150
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,882
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
4624 167th Street, REAR
4624 167th Street, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
600 sqft
Unit REAR Available 07/15/20 2 bed 1 bath Cute House in best area of Lawndale - Property Id: 319339 PLEASE READ THIS POSTING ENTIRELY BEFORE CONTACTING MANAGEMENT. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT OR KNOCK ON DOOR FOR ANY REASON.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18507 Burin Avenue
18507 Burin Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1048 sqft
House is available 1st week of August. I will be showing the property by appointment only. Please call/Text Meream at 310-625-3766.
