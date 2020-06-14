/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:51 AM
90 Furnished Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
315 Garnet Street
315 Garnet Street, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2439 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished? That is the question. Call Kevin DaSilva for detials. Rent it unfurnished at the lower rate, or furnished at the higher rate.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
620 The Village
620 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
619 sqft
Ocean view condo.Resort style living complex with heated pool, spa and sauna. Nestled in a prime South Redondo Beach location, it offers ocean breezes and is just steps away from King Harbor and a short walk to Redondo and Hermosa beaches. ..
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
565 Esplanade
565 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished panoramic ocean view and beachfront property with 180 degree balcony view from Palos Verdes to Santa Monica Mountains. Enjoy full ocean views from every window. You can hear the waves from your living room and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Redondo Beach
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
27 16th Street
27 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3220 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Furnished home 3 houses to beach and the World-famous Strand. This ocean view house is designed in Southwestern shades of turquoise, terra cotta, with colorful indigenous artwork and crafts from cultures around the world.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
929 16th Street
929 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1245 sqft
FLEXIBLE TERMS - AVAILABLE MAY 7, 2020 - LUXURIOUSLY FULLY FURNISHED TURN-KEY BEACH COTTAGE: This 1245 Sq Ft 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage PLUS JADU is nestled on a South facing lot in the Hermosa Hill Section.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
16 The Strand
16 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
1800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming four bedroom plus a VERY LARGE den, two bath home sits right on the world famous 'Strand' in beautiful Hermosa Beach.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
30 The Strand
30 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$19,998
2843 sqft
2-6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE. Live like you are on vacation! This beautiful home is on a south facing lot with panoramic views from every level.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
2024 The Strand
2024 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3015 sqft
This Contemporary Masterpiece is perfectly located on the Beachfront between the Manhattan and Hermosa Beach Piers in desirable North Hermosa- elegant, sophisticated and impressive.
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
865 3rd Street
865 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
4372 sqft
This stately home in the coveted Hill Section of Manhattan Beach is a multi-level four-bedroom, five-bath furnished wonder with over-the-top amenities and gorgeous panoramic ocean views.
1 of 64
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
732 The Strand
732 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3700 sqft
Deemed one of the nicest homes ever built on The Strand, this custom home by Dave Baldwin Construction and architect Michael Lee is available for the first time as an executive furnished or unfurnished lease.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1227 2nd Street
1227 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3246 sqft
Visually stunning, this furnished home makes an architectural statement with its bright, open spaces, and soaring tongue & groove ceiling with sky lights.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
421 11th Street
421 11th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
1849 sqft
Fully Furnished Hermosa Beach Sand section 4 bedroom home with Central AC! This open concept, front unit townhouse has vaulted ceilings on the top floor, stacked stone fireplace in the living room, large dining room, breakfast bar, powder room and a
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1550 5th Street
1550 5th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
5964 sqft
This spacious Cape Cod Executive Home is located on a large 50 X 150 lot on perhaps the best street in East Manhattan Beach! At nearly 6,000 square feet, this newer Doug Leach designed 5 bedroom, 6 bath home has all the bells and whistles you’d
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
3834 W 181st Street
3834 181st Street, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1598 sqft
Pristine, Move-in Ready, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, One Level Family Home Conveniently Tucked Inside Quiet Cul-de-Sac Location & Walking Distance to Edison Elementary & Torrance High School. Fully Furnished. Text LA Peggy Higuchi 310-989-5969.
Results within 5 miles of Redondo Beach
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
17 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,683
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
204 15th Place
204 15th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1957 sqft
OCEAN VIEW FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN BEACH! - Totally updated 3-bed, 3.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED Approx.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
1637 Cabrillo Ave
1637 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1650 sqft
Torrance Crossroads - Property Id: 296347 Hello- Great opportunity for a modern entrepreneur.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Segundo
1 Unit Available
416 Virginia Street
416 Virginia Street, El Segundo, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,726
3606 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
BEACH ENTERTAINER HM w/ POOL/JACUZZI & Views! - Property Id: 50552 Great El Segundo Beach & Downtown LOCATION! Walking distance to: - Beaches - Restaurants & Bars - Groceries - Shops - Bike Path - Activities - Beach Volleyball - Parks Entertain
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
6419 W 87th St
6419 West 87th Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1300 sqft
Silicon Beach Escape - Property Id: 276818 Rest, relax, and retreat away from the busy center of LA's Tech world to our Silicon Beach Escape! We welcome you to the perfect sanctuary located in a quiet neighborhood near Marina Del Rey, right by LAX!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26316 Fairview Ave
26316 Fairview Ave, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,450
515 sqft
Fully Furnished, Beautiful & Charming Studio in desirable neighborhood with all utility bills paid. - Move in Special: 1/2 month of on the last month of a 12 month lease. Charming and beautiful, private rear studio house in hills section of Lomita.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 7th Street
304 7th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
The soothing blue tones of this impeccably designed beach home bring to mind a treasured piece of sea glass, plucked from the shores of the beautiful coast. This 4-bed 3.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1613 Highland Avenue
1613 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
400 sqft
Here is the furnished studio you have been looking for in the ultimate location. Only a few blocks away from all the shops and restaurants that downtown Manhattan Beach has to offer and the beach is less than two blocks away.
