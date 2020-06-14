/
1 bedroom apartments
170 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
South Redondo Beach
36 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
814 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
North Redondo Beach
Contact for Availability
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
607 S. Prospect Avenue #202
607 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
669 sqft
607 S.
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
103 Paseo De La Playa
103 Paseo De La Playa, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
800 sqft
Total remodel with fantastic ocean view. Very best Riviera location, quiet, yet right across from Miramar Park and Torrance beach. Upper end unit , only one common wall.
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
Broadway Terrace
722 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
900 sqft
Broadway Terrace is a gated community located walking distance to the sand in South Redondo Beach! Units are remodeled, have granite counters, large patios, & large floorplans.
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
545-551 Avenue A
545 Avenue A, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
528 sqft
SOUTH REDONDO - Ocean View, Upper Unit, few blocks from the Ocean, conveniently located near shopping and restaurants, Spacious, Clean & Quiet. Laundry on-site. Sorry no pets. . Amenities: Laundry Room. Parking: No Parking http://mabrymgmt.
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
612 S. Catalina Avenue
612 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
754 sqft
Completely renovated one bedroom one bath. First floor corner unit. All new - beautiful tile flooring, carpet in bedroom, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile in bath, white ceiling fans. Gas fireplace.
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
620 The Village
620 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
619 sqft
Ocean view condo.Resort style living complex with heated pool, spa and sauna. Nestled in a prime South Redondo Beach location, it offers ocean breezes and is just steps away from King Harbor and a short walk to Redondo and Hermosa beaches. ..
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
565 Esplanade
565 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
717 sqft
Fully furnished panoramic ocean view and beachfront property with 180 degree balcony view from Palos Verdes to Santa Monica Mountains. Enjoy full ocean views from every window. You can hear the waves from your living room and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Redondo Beach
West Torrance
29 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
656 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,371
572 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,848
774 sqft
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
909 17th St 1/2
909 17th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
500 sqft
Unit 1/2 Available 07/20/20 1BR Beach Cottage - Property Id: 71483 Super cute 1BR/1BA beach cottage in the perfect Hermosa Hills location. Only a couple blocks to Pier Ave; easy walk to the beach.
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1917 Hermosa Ave 2a
1917 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
Unit 2a Available 07/01/20 Large quiet Bachelor Steps to Beach - Property Id: 288186 Great Bldg on walk street, steps to ocean, Hermosa Plaza, Volleyball courts, large patio backyard for communal use with awesome tenants.
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
907 Manhattan Avenue
907 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
450 sqft
1-Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment located downstairs in a 7-unit building Approx. 450 Sq. Ft.
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
225 24th Street
225 24th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
600 sqft
Rarely does an opportunity come along in North Hermosa like this 1-bedroom apartment with ocean views from the front porch. This charming home offers generous living space and rear outdoor area.
Results within 5 miles of Redondo Beach
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
17 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
675 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
2 Units Available
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Holly Glen - Del Aire
22 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,052
807 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
16 Units Available
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,819
640 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
