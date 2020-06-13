Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

242 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Redondo Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
South Redondo Beach
37 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,450
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Redondo Beach
Contact for Availability
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway. Large pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, BBQ's, Laundry on site, parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
806 Esplanade 5
806 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
925 sqft
Unit 5 Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 bedroom across from the Beach - Property Id: 299891 Beautiful remodeled 2bed/1Bath with spectacular view of the ocean and just steps away from the beach! Our property is also conveniently located near Redondo

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
320 S. Prospect Avenue
320 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1200 sqft
Oceanaire Townhomes - Property Id: 165747 Two story Apartment Townhome ( No one above you or below you) Enjoy your large private patio. Walk to the beach. Great Neighbor hood. Excellent School District. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
607 S. Prospect Avenue #202
607 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
669 sqft
607 S.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
612 S. Catalina Avenue
612 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely renovated one bedroom one bath. First floor corner unit. All new - beautiful tile flooring, carpet in bedroom, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile in bath, white ceiling fans. Gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2206 AVIATION Way
2206 Aviation Way, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
501 Avenue G - 10
501 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!! $500 off first months rent AND the $100 a month rent reduction for the first 12 months of tenancy Application fee waived Completely Renovated!!! Clean, Large 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Riviera Village area of South

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
407 Anita Street
407 Anita St, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,395
2605 sqft
A Beautiful 3 Bed/2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1513 Goodman Avenue
1513 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1330 sqft
Just A Little Ray Of Sunshine in West High!! Fresh Beach Air and a 'Sunny Disposition' is the best way to describe this adorable home! All textured "popcorn" cielings refinished and a large living room that opens to a private backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1701 Ford Avenue
1701 Ford Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1951 sqft
Remodeled home in the Golden Hills, almost 2000 square feet. Top level has large living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
3006 Green Lane
3006 Green Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2600 sqft
3006 Green Lane Available 05/05/20 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5-bath home in North Redondo - Available as soon as 5/5/2020, 3-6 month lease being offered. Rare single family, 2-story residence in a wonderful North Redondo neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
503 Avenue G - D
503 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
351 sqft
This is a very desirable location - 5 mins from the beach and next to the Riviera Village where there are many great bars, restaurants, and beach side shopping. For groceries - Trader Joes, Vons, and CVS are close by.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1224 Agate Street
1224 Agate Street, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
975 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Redondo Beach. Amenities include: dishwasher, hardwood floors (vinyl), extra vanity area with sink in master suite, walk-in closet, and laundry in building.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2404 Felton Lane
2404 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1689 sqft
Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach townhome is located in a quiet and private corner end unit. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1701 Goodman Ave
1701 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom House for rent! - Available Now! Home features... Desirable corner location provides lots of light. Open concept floor plan with Kitchen, Dining, Living and 1/2 Bath on ground floor with central air.
Results within 1 mile of Redondo Beach
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Torrance
28 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,369
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
2 Units Available
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211
1920 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Executive 2 bedroom - Single level floorplan - Newly constructed two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in the highly sought after community of Redondo Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
102 8th Street
102 8th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Beach Townhome with Roof Top Deck - Love that beach breeze on your face and awesome sunsets? This is the home for you. Fabulous beach living with an easy 1.
City Guide for Redondo Beach, CA

“We'll all be planning that route we're gonna take real soon / We're waxing down our surfboards, we can't wait for June / We'll all be gone for the summer, we're on surfari to stay / Tell the teacher we're surfin', surfin' U.S.A. / At Haggerty's and Swamis / Pacific Palisades / San Onofre and Sunset / Redondo Beach L.A. / All over La Jolla / At Waimea Bay / Everybody's gone surfin', surfin' U.S.A." (- Beach Boys, "Surfin' U.S.A.")

Surfers, volleyball players and celebrities seem to make up the majority of the residents in L.A.’s Redondo Beach, according to surprisingly accurate TV shows. In addition to being immortalized in a Beach Boys song as a fabulous place to catch a wave, the sunny city also boasts excellent schools, ideal year-round weather and more than a few sweet spots to grab a Baja fish taco. With soft sand beaches, family-friendly parks and numerous community centers, it’s not only a favorite vacation destination, but it’s also one of the best places to raise a family. So, naturally, it costs an arm and a leg. Start saving your pennies; paradise is calling. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Redondo Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Redondo Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

