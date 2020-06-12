/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM
206 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
217 N. Irena Avenue #B
217 North Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
2102 sqft
3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse in South Redondo Beach - This home is a spacious 3 bed 3 bath townhome with over 2,100 sq. ft. of indoor living space in South Redondo Beach that has been completely updated to reflect very high end taste.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2402 Felton Lane
2402 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1700 sqft
Bright & Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Townhome with Large Living Space and Vaulted Ceilings! - PROPERTY FEATURES 3BR2.5BA Approx.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1908 Rockefeller Lane
1908 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1649 sqft
Stylish remodeled 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms townhouse close to the beach. Flowing floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom at entry level. Living room and dining room upstairs with over 9 feet high ceiling.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2206 AVIATION Way
2206 Aviation Way, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
501 Avenue G - 10
501 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!! $500 off first months rent AND the $100 a month rent reduction for the first 12 months of tenancy Application fee waived Completely Renovated!!! Clean, Large 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Riviera Village area of South
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
407 Anita Street
407 Anita St, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,395
2605 sqft
A Beautiful 3 Bed/2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1513 Goodman Avenue
1513 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1330 sqft
Just A Little Ray Of Sunshine in West High!! Fresh Beach Air and a 'Sunny Disposition' is the best way to describe this adorable home! All textured "popcorn" cielings refinished and a large living room that opens to a private backyard.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
315 Garnet Street
315 Garnet Street, Redondo Beach, CA
Furnished or unfurnished? That is the question. Call Kevin DaSilva for detials. Rent it unfurnished at the lower rate, or furnished at the higher rate.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
516 N Guadalupe Avenue
516 North Guadalupe Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
Gorgeous Ocean View Home to walking to the beach is sought after South Redondo Beach neighborhood. Light and bright remodeled home with beautifully upgraded kitchen with huge center island and Viking stainless steel appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
240 S Broadway
240 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1682 sqft
Gorgeous townhome built in 1986. Title reflects 3 bedrooms. There are two master en suites and a bonus room on garage level. The large master has double sinks and a walk in shower.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1701 Ford Avenue
1701 Ford Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1951 sqft
Remodeled home in the Golden Hills, almost 2000 square feet. Top level has large living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
625 S Broadway
625 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
A+ South Bay location - just 2 blocks to the beach. Beautifully upgraded, meticulously maintained end-unit townhome with a private and exclusive use backyard. Quality and function prevail in this 2656 sq. ft.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2105 Mathews Avenue
2105 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1964 sqft
Welcome to this light and bright 3 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome in Redondo Beach! Entry level you’ll have a huge family room with a half bath, separate laundry room and direct access to your 2 car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1537 Ford Avenue
1537 Ford Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1786 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in the Golden Hills area of Redondo Beach. Conveniently located near Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach in the Jefferson School district.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2314 Carnegie Lane
2314 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1110 sqft
Located at a Prime Location in the heart of North Redondo Beach and situated on a quaint residential neighborhood with proximity to local schools and parks, shopping, restaurants. LAX airport, 405/91 freeways, and the beach.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2109 Perry Avenue
2109 Perry Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
Spacious single family home with 5 large BEDROOMS/3 FULL BATHS/3 CAR GARAGE on a 7500 SF lot in North Redondo Beach. Close access to the glorious South Bay Beaches and all it has to offer.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
239 S Irena Avenue
239 South Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
RENT BY JUNE 15th, 2020 and your FIRST 2 WEEKS WILL BE FREE! DON'T MISS OUT! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,540 sq ft high-quality home was built in 2009 with exquisite details throughout the home. Free standing middle unit Townhome is in turnkey condition.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
522 S Helberta Avenue
522 South Helberta Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1800 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in South Redondo Beach near Riviera Village, the Redondo Pier, and the Strand.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2005 Plant Avenue
2005 Plant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2005 Plant Avenue in Redondo Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1910 E farrell Ave #B
1910 Farrell Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1910 E farrell Ave #B in Redondo Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
3006 Green Lane
3006 Green Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3006 Green Lane Available 05/05/20 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5-bath home in North Redondo - Available as soon as 5/5/2020, 3-6 month lease being offered. Rare single family, 2-story residence in a wonderful North Redondo neighborhood.
1 of 31
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2404 Felton Lane
2404 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1689 sqft
Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach townhome is located in a quiet and private corner end unit. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1701 Goodman Ave
1701 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom House for rent! - Available Now! Home features... Desirable corner location provides lots of light. Open concept floor plan with Kitchen, Dining, Living and 1/2 Bath on ground floor with central air.
1 of 17
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
519 Meyer Lane
519 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1943 sqft
End unit townhome with only one shared wall. Perched high on Meyer Lane with west facing views over the surrounding neighborhood from living room, kitchen/dining room and master bedroom.
