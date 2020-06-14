Apartment List
129 Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Redondo Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
South Redondo Beach
36 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,450
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Redondo Beach
Contact for Availability
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2402 Felton Lane
2402 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1700 sqft
Bright & Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Townhome with Large Living Space and Vaulted Ceilings! - PROPERTY FEATURES 3BR2.5BA Approx.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
103 Paseo De La Playa
103 Paseo De La Playa, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
800 sqft
Total remodel with fantastic ocean view. Very best Riviera location, quiet, yet right across from Miramar Park and Torrance beach. Upper end unit , only one common wall.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
217 N. Irena Avenue #B
217 North Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
2102 sqft
3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse in South Redondo Beach - This home is a spacious 3 bed 3 bath townhome with over 2,100 sq. ft. of indoor living space in South Redondo Beach that has been completely updated to reflect very high end taste.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
531 Esplanade
531 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,999
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RARE, LARGE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN PRIME SOUTH REDONDO WITH BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM MALIBU TO PALOS VERDES! Just steps to the sand and surf, this northwest facing corner unit offers floor to ceiling windows to enjoy unobstructed views of the

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2206 AVIATION Way
2206 Aviation Way, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
501 Avenue G - 10
501 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!! $500 off first months rent AND the $100 a month rent reduction for the first 12 months of tenancy Application fee waived Completely Renovated!!! Clean, Large 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Riviera Village area of South

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
407 Anita Street
407 Anita St, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,395
2605 sqft
A Beautiful 3 Bed/2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
110 The Village
110 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1434 sqft
Beautiful ocean view condo at Seascape II has been remodeled throughout with wood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, travertine and granite.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2109 Perry Avenue
2109 Perry Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,150
3544 sqft
Spacious single family home with 5 large BEDROOMS/3 FULL BATHS/3 CAR GARAGE on a 7500 SF lot in North Redondo Beach. Close access to the glorious South Bay Beaches and all it has to offer.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
239 S Irena Avenue
239 South Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,350
2540 sqft
RENT BY JUNE 15th, 2020 and your FIRST 2 WEEKS WILL BE FREE! DON'T MISS OUT! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,540 sq ft high-quality home was built in 2009 with exquisite details throughout the home. Free standing middle unit Townhome is in turnkey condition.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1224 Agate Street
1224 Agate Street, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
975 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Redondo Beach. Amenities include: dishwasher, hardwood floors (vinyl), extra vanity area with sink in master suite, walk-in closet, and laundry in building.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2404 Felton Lane
2404 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1689 sqft
Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach townhome is located in a quiet and private corner end unit. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1701 Goodman Ave
1701 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom House for rent! - Available Now! Home features... Desirable corner location provides lots of light. Open concept floor plan with Kitchen, Dining, Living and 1/2 Bath on ground floor with central air.
Results within 1 mile of Redondo Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,369
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,371
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West Torrance
28 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Eastside Manhattan Beach
2 Units Available
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Seaside
1 Unit Available
4511 Sharynne Ln
4511 Sharynne Lane, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1111 sqft
Great Seaside Home - Rare Great Home in Seaside Area. 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom. Central Heating System. Hardwood Floors Throughout the House, Tile Floors in the Kitchen, Laundry and Bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
1716 Second Street
1716 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3 sqft
Newly remodeled. New kitchen granite counters all new appliances. All new baths with vessel sinks and new marble floors. New stone floors downstairs. New wood floors upstairs. Very high ceilings and 32 windows. Walk to all MB schools and beach.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
55 18th Street
55 18th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1300 sqft
One of Hermosa's best Walk Streets. A 2 bedroom 1 bath stand-alone(separate) house with 1300 Sq Ft only 7 houses from the Strand.
City Guide for Redondo Beach, CA

“We'll all be planning that route we're gonna take real soon / We're waxing down our surfboards, we can't wait for June / We'll all be gone for the summer, we're on surfari to stay / Tell the teacher we're surfin', surfin' U.S.A. / At Haggerty's and Swamis / Pacific Palisades / San Onofre and Sunset / Redondo Beach L.A. / All over La Jolla / At Waimea Bay / Everybody's gone surfin', surfin' U.S.A." (- Beach Boys, "Surfin' U.S.A.")

Surfers, volleyball players and celebrities seem to make up the majority of the residents in L.A.’s Redondo Beach, according to surprisingly accurate TV shows. In addition to being immortalized in a Beach Boys song as a fabulous place to catch a wave, the sunny city also boasts excellent schools, ideal year-round weather and more than a few sweet spots to grab a Baja fish taco. With soft sand beaches, family-friendly parks and numerous community centers, it’s not only a favorite vacation destination, but it’s also one of the best places to raise a family. So, naturally, it costs an arm and a leg. Start saving your pennies; paradise is calling. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Redondo Beach, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Redondo Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

