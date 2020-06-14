129 Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA with hardwood floors
“We'll all be planning that route we're gonna take real soon / We're waxing down our surfboards, we can't wait for June / We'll all be gone for the summer, we're on surfari to stay / Tell the teacher we're surfin', surfin' U.S.A. / At Haggerty's and Swamis / Pacific Palisades / San Onofre and Sunset / Redondo Beach L.A. / All over La Jolla / At Waimea Bay / Everybody's gone surfin', surfin' U.S.A." (- Beach Boys, "Surfin' U.S.A.")
Surfers, volleyball players and celebrities seem to make up the majority of the residents in L.A.’s Redondo Beach, according to surprisingly accurate TV shows. In addition to being immortalized in a Beach Boys song as a fabulous place to catch a wave, the sunny city also boasts excellent schools, ideal year-round weather and more than a few sweet spots to grab a Baja fish taco. With soft sand beaches, family-friendly parks and numerous community centers, it’s not only a favorite vacation destination, but it’s also one of the best places to raise a family. So, naturally, it costs an arm and a leg. Start saving your pennies; paradise is calling. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Redondo Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.