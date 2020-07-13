122 Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
26 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,015
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
20 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,400
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
538 sqft
Along the stunning Pacific Ocean you find North Redondo Beach in the South Bay region of Los Angeles where you'll enjoy comfortable beach living at Sea Air Apartments in Redondo Beach, CA.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
Contact for Availability
North Redondo Beach
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway. Large pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, BBQ's, Laundry on site, parking.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
606 N. Juanita Ave. Unit 1
606 North Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
606 N. Juanita Ave. Unit 1 Available 08/08/20 Very Bright & Spacious, 2-Story Front Townhome w/ Spacious Deck, Slight Ocean Views & 2-Car Garage Close to Schools, Shopping & 2 Mins to Beach! - * 2Br2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
209 S. Prospect Ave.
209 South Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
Broadway Terrace
722 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1063 sqft
Broadway Terrace is a gated community located walking distance to the sand in South Redondo Beach! Units are remodeled, have granite counters, large patios, & large floorplans.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2700-04 Aviation Blvd.
2700 Aviation Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS. North Redondo Beach - This is the perfect location for all sun soaking beach seekers!!! This great complex offers lush landscaping, heated pool, onsite laundry facilities, BBQ areas, patios, and covered parking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
1000 Esplanade
1000 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,300
1734 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxurious oceanfront home captures sophisticated modern living in one of the most exciting areas of Redondo Beach.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
708 S. Pacific Coast Highway A
708 Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
PCH - Property Id: 301702 Cute 1 bedroom in a quiet 4 unit complex. 1 car carport space Kitchen and bath upgraded in grey tones. Tile and hard wood flooring Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
509 N. Helberta Avenue Lower
509 North Helberta Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
509 N. Helberta Avenue Lower Available 07/15/20 Great location in South Redondo 2 Bedroom - Nice 2 bed 2 baths apartment in South Redondo Beach! Peek-a-boo ocean view Lower unit in a 2-unit building. Large deck off the living room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
1224 Agate Street
1224 Agate Street, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
950 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Redondo Beach. Amenities include: dishwasher, hardwood floors (vinyl), extra vanity area with sink in master suite, walk-in closet, and laundry in building.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B
513 North Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2742 sqft
TEXT SCOTT @ (310) 901-6603 FOR IMMEDIATE SHOWING: Contemporary Redondo Beach House! Located just blocks from the beach, shopping and fine restaurants.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
630 The Village #115
630 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
619 sqft
Totally Updated Ocean View 1 bedroom in The Village - Enjoy ocean and pool views from your over-sized balcony which is accessible from the spacious living room and bedroom.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2213 Pullman Lane, #2
2213 Pullman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1550 sqft
2213 Pullman Lane, #2 Available 08/01/20 Recently Remodeled, Bright & Airy, Detached Front Townhouse w/ 2-Car Garage & Private, Oversized Patio/Yard In Great Residential Neighborhood & One-Way Street! - **NOTE: This is Front Unit * 3BR / 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
1918 Bataan Road
1918 Bataan Road, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1023 sqft
Recently Remodeled two bedroom town home. Side by Side Refrigerator, new microwave oven, Great outdoor space on a spacious private patio. New carpet fresh paint new counter tops.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2213 Marshallfield Lane
2213 Marshallfield Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2770 sqft
Private rear unit, one of '2 on a lot' in a great North Redondo Beach neighborhood! All new interior paint throughout and new carpeting on the stairs and 2nd level.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2308 Carnegie Lane
2308 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1500 sqft
A beautiful 2 story, 2bd/2ba unit featuring a large bonus room, double pain windows/sliders, situated at the back of the building with its own private backyard. The unit has been recently painted & updated, new water heater and AC unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
632 Meyer Lane #D
632 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2265 sqft
Lovely 4 Br 3 Ba Townhome with Attached Garage and Putting Green! - A must see 2,265 sq ft Townhome with a Putting Green! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is situated in a complex with only one entrance.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
800 Meyer
800 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 Meyer - Property Id: 307841 Wonderful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Beach Apartment With Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and Much More.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
UNIT 121 FULLY UPGRADED AND REMODELED. (NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW COUNTERTOPS, NEW LED LIGHTS THROUGHUT THE UNIT) SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
508 Avenue F
508 Avenue F, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1421 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 1/2 years with new kitchen featuring granite counters and breakfast bar, tiled back-splash, new stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas range/stove, 'Shaker style' new cabinets with slow close drawers! Dining area
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Redondo Beach, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Redondo Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

