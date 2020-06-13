/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
35 Accessible Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
209 S. Prospect Ave.
209 South Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment. It is a quiet beach living environment with lush landscaping, large units, balcony/patio, and covered parking.
Results within 5 miles of Redondo Beach
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom! - Townhomes on Emerson is located in the cozy, but up-and-coming, neighborhood of Westchester, while being well-rooted in the contemporary living of Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2405 Torrance Blvd #A
2405 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
700 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment - Old Torrance - ADORABLE - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment - located just off Acacia and Torrance Blvd.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
3649 Emerald St.
3649 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,525
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
3656 Garnet St.
3656 Garnet Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Castellana V is a quiet building with lush landscaping. Our building offers a pool, jacuzzi. on site laundry facilities, controlled access building, covered parking, rec room, and gym.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2405 Via Carrillo
2405 Via Carrillo, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
2417 sqft
Immaculate 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in a quiet, family friendly Lunada Bay neighborhood.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
28220 Highridge Road
28220 Highridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1757 sqft
Charming newly built with city view and beautifully finished 3 bedroom plus DEN (can be a 4th bedroom), 2.
Results within 10 miles of Redondo Beach
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palms
19 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,524
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,259
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Palms
10 Units Available
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,710
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
Marina Del Rey
12 Units Available
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,175
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,155
1153 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marina Del Rey
3 Units Available
The Villa at Marina Harbor
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,450
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,075
1205 sqft
Luxury community features 24-hour gym, alarm system, elevator, sauna, tennis court and pool. Units include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Located by the shores of Marina del Ray and Channel Walk.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Marina Del Rey
5 Units Available
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,905
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
663 sqft
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palms
9 Units Available
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,970
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1117 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
116 sqft
Welcome to C1, a brand new coliving community in the heart of the Marina Arts District. Located just a 10 minute drive from the beach, C1 is ready to be your brand new home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central San Pedro
5 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mar Vista
4 Units Available
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
735 sqft
A contemporary community of 21 residences conveniently located in Mar Vista, California, with easy access to the 405/10 Freeways, LAX, and within minutes of Venice, Culver City, Marina Del Rey, and Santa Monica without paying the high rent.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
981 sqft
New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located near the 10 and 405 freeways.
Similar Pages
Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRedondo Beach 3 BedroomsRedondo Beach Accessible ApartmentsRedondo Beach Apartments under $1,800
Redondo Beach Apartments with BalconyRedondo Beach Apartments with GarageRedondo Beach Apartments with GymRedondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA