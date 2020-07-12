/
north redondo beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
102 Apartments for rent in North Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
538 sqft
Along the stunning Pacific Ocean you find North Redondo Beach in the South Bay region of Los Angeles where you'll enjoy comfortable beach living at Sea Air Apartments in Redondo Beach, CA.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
Contact for Availability
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway. Large pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, BBQ's, Laundry on site, parking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2700-04 Aviation Blvd.
2700 Aviation Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS. North Redondo Beach - This is the perfect location for all sun soaking beach seekers!!! This great complex offers lush landscaping, heated pool, onsite laundry facilities, BBQ areas, patios, and covered parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D
2103 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1250 sqft
Easy freeway access and conveniently located near many shops and restaurants including the South Bay Galleria Mall, Blue Salt Fish Grill, and Starbucks. 2 blocks away from Birney Elementary School.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2213 Pullman Lane, #2
2213 Pullman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1550 sqft
2213 Pullman Lane, #2 Available 08/01/20 Recently Remodeled, Bright & Airy, Detached Front Townhouse w/ 2-Car Garage & Private, Oversized Patio/Yard In Great Residential Neighborhood & One-Way Street! - **NOTE: This is Front Unit * 3BR / 2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1918 Bataan Road
1918 Bataan Road, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1023 sqft
Recently Remodeled two bedroom town home. Side by Side Refrigerator, new microwave oven, Great outdoor space on a spacious private patio. New carpet fresh paint new counter tops.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2213 Marshallfield Lane
2213 Marshallfield Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2770 sqft
Private rear unit, one of '2 on a lot' in a great North Redondo Beach neighborhood! All new interior paint throughout and new carpeting on the stairs and 2nd level.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2308 Carnegie Lane
2308 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1500 sqft
A beautiful 2 story, 2bd/2ba unit featuring a large bonus room, double pain windows/sliders, situated at the back of the building with its own private backyard. The unit has been recently painted & updated, new water heater and AC unit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
632 Meyer Lane #D
632 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2265 sqft
Lovely 4 Br 3 Ba Townhome with Attached Garage and Putting Green! - A must see 2,265 sq ft Townhome with a Putting Green! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is situated in a complex with only one entrance.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
800 Meyer
800 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 Meyer - Property Id: 307841 Wonderful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Beach Apartment With Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and Much More.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2015 Nelson Avenue
2015 Nelson Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2321 sqft
Very private back unit of a 2 on a lot townhouse in the center of N. Redondo Beach. Great location with wonderful schools, walking distance to parks, schools and churches.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2318 Vanderbilt Lane
2318 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1780 sqft
Located in 10/10 school district (Birney Elementary) near the beaches! Close to at least 4 parks and bike trail as well as restaurants, pharmacy, and grocery. 2-car garage, parking in front of garage, and an extra parking spot.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2114 Dufour Avenue
2114 Dufour Street, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
2037 sqft
Remodeled in 2019 4bed/3bath SFR home with a large gated back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2750 Artesia Boulevard
2750 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
887 sqft
55+ Senior Community of Breakwater Village. This condo is in pristine condition , The Kitchen comes w/stainless steel appliances. High end finishes include granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring and tile throughout.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1810 Belmont Lane
1810 Belmont Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2310 sqft
Newer Custom built by Advanced Design and Construction. Featuring a newly designed floor-plan with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The family room/den and 4 bedrooms are upstairs with high cathedral ceilings.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2206 AVIATION Way
2206 Aviation Way, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2105 Mathews Avenue
2105 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1964 sqft
Welcome to this light and bright 3 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome in Redondo Beach! Entry level you’ll have a huge family room with a half bath, separate laundry room and direct access to your 2 car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2314 Carnegie Lane
2314 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1110 sqft
Located at a Prime Location in the heart of North Redondo Beach and situated on a quaint residential neighborhood with proximity to local schools and parks, shopping, restaurants. LAX airport, 405/91 freeways, and the beach.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2109 Perry Avenue
2109 Perry Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,150
3544 sqft
Spacious single family home with 5 large BEDROOMS/3 FULL BATHS/3 CAR GARAGE on a 7500 SF lot in North Redondo Beach. Close access to the glorious South Bay Beaches and all it has to offer.
1 of 30
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
3006 Green Lane
3006 Green Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2600 sqft
3006 Green Lane Available 05/05/20 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5-bath home in North Redondo - Available as soon as 5/5/2020, 3-6 month lease being offered. Rare single family, 2-story residence in a wonderful North Redondo neighborhood.
1 of 31
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2404 Felton Lane
2404 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1689 sqft
Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach townhome is located in a quiet and private corner end unit. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 Goodman Ave
1701 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom House for rent! - Available Now! Home features... Desirable corner location provides lots of light. Open concept floor plan with Kitchen, Dining, Living and 1/2 Bath on ground floor with central air.
1 of 17
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
519 Meyer Lane
519 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1943 sqft
End unit townhome with only one shared wall. Perched high on Meyer Lane with west facing views over the surrounding neighborhood from living room, kitchen/dining room and master bedroom.
