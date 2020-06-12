/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
181 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
South Redondo Beach
39 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment. It is a quiet beach living environment with lush landscaping, large units, balcony/patio, and covered parking.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2610 Mathews Avenue
2610 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1566 sqft
2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Townhouse for Lease.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
314 S. Prospect Ave.
314 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
2 Story Townhome (No one above you or Below you) - Property Id: 281120 Spacious 2 Story 2 bed 1 1/2 bath Townhome (No one above you or below you) Enjoy you large private patio. Wood laminate floors throughout. Quartz Counter tops.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Available 06/13/20 Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2304 Huntington Lane
2304 Huntington Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
FABULOUS TOP LEVEL, FRONT UNIT OF 4-PLEX! Fantastic floor plan! Open and spacious yet a very quaint atmosphere! Both dining and living areas with balconies. Perfect light and ocean breeze. Bedrooms and baths a nice size.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
110 The Village
110 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1434 sqft
Beautiful ocean view condo at Seascape II has been remodeled throughout with wood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, travertine and granite.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
625 ESPLANADE
625 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1604 sqft
STEPS TO THE BEACH! SENSATIONAL OCEAN AND HARBOR VIEWS! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW! PRIME CORNER END UNIT! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERS! WONDERFUL UNIT THROUGHOUT! WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR ARE INCLUDED! WET BAR AND GAS FIREPLACE!
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
215 AVENUE I
215 Avenue I, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 215 AVENUE I in Redondo Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Redondo Beach
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Hermosa Beach
8 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,323
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
West Torrance
30 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
531 Esplanade
531 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,999
1246 sqft
RARE, LARGE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN PRIME SOUTH REDONDO WITH BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM MALIBU TO PALOS VERDES! Just steps to the sand and surf, this northwest facing corner unit offers floor to ceiling windows to enjoy unobstructed views of the
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
77 15th Street
77 15th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
958 sqft
Great unit in wonderful section of Hermosa Beach. Too good inside to believe.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211
1920 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1286 sqft
Executive 2 bedroom - Single level floorplan - Newly constructed two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in the highly sought after community of Redondo Beach.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
102 8th Street
102 8th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Beach Townhome with Roof Top Deck - Love that beach breeze on your face and awesome sunsets? This is the home for you. Fabulous beach living with an easy 1.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
434 33rd st
434 33rd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Hermosa Beach Home - 434 33rdStreet Hermosa Beach $4,100month 2 beds / 2 baths with nice big front patio.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10
5403 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1200 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
715 4th Street
715 4th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1550 sqft
715 4th Street Available 07/15/20 2BR2.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
103 N Broadway
103 North Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1473 sqft
A+ location near the Redondo Beach Pier, Library, Farmers Market at Veterans Park, Restaurants, and most importantly, the BEACH! This newly painted 5 unit Cape Cod complex, is beautifully maintained with new landscaping and fencing throughout the
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4528 W 162nd
4528 West 162nd Street, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in one of the best locations of Lawndale.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
532 The Strand
532 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1150 sqft
Sun and Surf await! Enjoy incredible views and sunsets from this 2 bedroom + 1.5 bath oceanfront unit with a large patio deck area.
