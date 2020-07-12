/
south redondo beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
338 Apartments for rent in South Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
26 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,015
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,400
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 The Village 405
120 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
For the Beach Lifestyle -This Home Has It All and More! - Tastefully remodeled contemporary with panoramic views of King Harbor & Santa Monica Bay - Malibu to P.V. & Catalina.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
606 N. Juanita Ave. Unit 1
606 North Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
606 N. Juanita Ave. Unit 1 Available 08/08/20 Very Bright & Spacious, 2-Story Front Townhome w/ Spacious Deck, Slight Ocean Views & 2-Car Garage Close to Schools, Shopping & 2 Mins to Beach! - * 2Br2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1911 Camino De La Costa
1911 Camino De La Costa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1024 sqft
Beautiful renovated large 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment available July 20, 2020. The unit features new porcelain tile flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, granite counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting and ceiling fans.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
209 S. Prospect Ave.
209 South Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Broadway Terrace
722 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1063 sqft
Broadway Terrace is a gated community located walking distance to the sand in South Redondo Beach! Units are remodeled, have granite counters, large patios, & large floorplans.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Esplanade
1000 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,300
1734 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxurious oceanfront home captures sophisticated modern living in one of the most exciting areas of Redondo Beach.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
708 S. Pacific Coast Highway A
708 Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
PCH - Property Id: 301702 Cute 1 bedroom in a quiet 4 unit complex. 1 car carport space Kitchen and bath upgraded in grey tones. Tile and hard wood flooring Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 N. Helberta Avenue Lower
509 North Helberta Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
509 N. Helberta Avenue Lower Available 07/15/20 Great location in South Redondo 2 Bedroom - Nice 2 bed 2 baths apartment in South Redondo Beach! Peek-a-boo ocean view Lower unit in a 2-unit building. Large deck off the living room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1224 Agate Street
1224 Agate Street, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
950 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Redondo Beach. Amenities include: dishwasher, hardwood floors (vinyl), extra vanity area with sink in master suite, walk-in closet, and laundry in building.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B
513 North Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2742 sqft
TEXT SCOTT @ (310) 901-6603 FOR IMMEDIATE SHOWING: Contemporary Redondo Beach House! Located just blocks from the beach, shopping and fine restaurants.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
630 The Village #115
630 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
619 sqft
Totally Updated Ocean View 1 bedroom in The Village - Enjoy ocean and pool views from your over-sized balcony which is accessible from the spacious living room and bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
UNIT 121 FULLY UPGRADED AND REMODELED. (NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW COUNTERTOPS, NEW LED LIGHTS THROUGHUT THE UNIT) SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
508 Avenue F
508 Avenue F, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1421 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 1/2 years with new kitchen featuring granite counters and breakfast bar, tiled back-splash, new stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas range/stove, 'Shaker style' new cabinets with slow close drawers! Dining area
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
239 S Irena Avenue
239 South Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2540 sqft
AMAZING NEW PRICE! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,540 sq ft high-quality home was built in 2009 with exquisite details throughout the home. Free standing middle unit Townhome is in turnkey condition.
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
220 S Prospect Avenue
220 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1525 sqft
Your chance to live in great townhome in the very desirable South Redondo Beach with wonderful schools! Upon entrance on the first level you will enjoy the great open floor plan, tall ceilings, new wood flooring and ample natural light throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
1108 Camino Real
1108 Camino Real, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
937 sqft
This is your ticket into Redondo! This is a great condo in highly desirable South Redondo. It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a stunning panoramic city view ranging from the Hollywood Sign and Downtown LA all the way to Palos Verdes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
104 N Prospect Avenue
104 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,185
1300 sqft
Amazing place to live in South Redondo Beach! This beautiful townhome style in a 4- unit complex has been fully remodeled and renovated inside! This is an end unit.The unit has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
110 The Village
110 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seascape II is a well maintained community of condominiums. A sparkling pool, spa and exercise facility! New carpet and paint.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
620 The Village
620 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
619 sqft
Ocean view condo at The Village in a quiet location set back from Catalina. It has newer carpet and appliances, remodeled walk-in shower, updated kitchen. Includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The bedroom and living room open to the patio.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
501 Avenue G - 10
501 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!! $500 off first months rent AND the $100 a month rent reduction for the first 12 months of tenancy Application fee waived Completely Renovated!!! Clean, Large 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Riviera Village area of South
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
545-551 Avenue A
545 Avenue A, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
528 sqft
SOUTH REDONDO - Ocean View, Upper Unit, few blocks from the Ocean, conveniently located near shopping and restaurants, Spacious, Clean & Quiet. Laundry on-site. Sorry no pets. . Amenities: Laundry Room. Parking: No Parking http://mabrymgmt.
