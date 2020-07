Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub elevator garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging cc payments courtyard e-payments key fob access online portal pool table

Go ahead. Dream a little. Envision a life of sun, surf, and cool ocean breezes in the coastal community of Redondo Beach. Ocean Club Apartments are the premier in waterfront resort-style living in beautiful Southern California, located right next to the international boardwalk in Redondo Pier. Redondo offers the most in the outdoor beach lifestyle, including kayak rentals and stand-up paddle boarding. Hiking the scenic trails of Palos Verdes is another great way to spend your weekends. For the urban explorer, enjoy a coastal ride up Marvin Braude Bike Path to Santa Monica Pier. The recently remodeled Del Amo Fashion Center is also a short 10 minute drive away and offers luxury shopping and fine dining. Choose a studio, one, or two bedroom apartment from our selection of floor plans that suits your lifestyle.