197 Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA with garage
“We'll all be planning that route we're gonna take real soon / We're waxing down our surfboards, we can't wait for June / We'll all be gone for the summer, we're on surfari to stay / Tell the teacher we're surfin', surfin' U.S.A. / At Haggerty's and Swamis / Pacific Palisades / San Onofre and Sunset / Redondo Beach L.A. / All over La Jolla / At Waimea Bay / Everybody's gone surfin', surfin' U.S.A." (- Beach Boys, "Surfin' U.S.A.")
Surfers, volleyball players and celebrities seem to make up the majority of the residents in L.A.’s Redondo Beach, according to surprisingly accurate TV shows. In addition to being immortalized in a Beach Boys song as a fabulous place to catch a wave, the sunny city also boasts excellent schools, ideal year-round weather and more than a few sweet spots to grab a Baja fish taco. With soft sand beaches, family-friendly parks and numerous community centers, it’s not only a favorite vacation destination, but it’s also one of the best places to raise a family. So, naturally, it costs an arm and a leg. Start saving your pennies; paradise is calling. See more
Redondo Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.