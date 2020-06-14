Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

197 Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA with garage

Redondo Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
South Redondo Beach
36 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Redondo Beach
Contact for Availability
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway. Large pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, BBQ's, Laundry on site, parking.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2402 Felton Lane
2402 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1700 sqft
Bright & Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Townhome with Large Living Space and Vaulted Ceilings! - PROPERTY FEATURES 3BR2.5BA Approx.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
806 Esplanade 5
806 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
925 sqft
Unit 5 Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 bedroom across from the Beach - Property Id: 299891 Beautiful remodeled 2bed/1Bath with spectacular view of the ocean and just steps away from the beach! Our property is also conveniently located near Redondo

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
217 N. Irena Avenue #B
217 North Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
2102 sqft
3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse in South Redondo Beach - This home is a spacious 3 bed 3 bath townhome with over 2,100 sq. ft. of indoor living space in South Redondo Beach that has been completely updated to reflect very high end taste.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
612 S. Catalina Avenue
612 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely renovated one bedroom one bath. First floor corner unit. All new - beautiful tile flooring, carpet in bedroom, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile in bath, white ceiling fans. Gas fireplace.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
531 Esplanade
531 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,999
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RARE, LARGE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN PRIME SOUTH REDONDO WITH BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM MALIBU TO PALOS VERDES! Just steps to the sand and surf, this northwest facing corner unit offers floor to ceiling windows to enjoy unobstructed views of the

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1908 Rockefeller Lane
1908 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1649 sqft
Stylish remodeled 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms townhouse close to the beach. Flowing floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom at entry level. Living room and dining room upstairs with over 9 feet high ceiling.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
501 Avenue G - 10
501 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!! $500 off first months rent AND the $100 a month rent reduction for the first 12 months of tenancy Application fee waived Completely Renovated!!! Clean, Large 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Riviera Village area of South

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
407 Anita Street
407 Anita St, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,395
2605 sqft
A Beautiful 3 Bed/2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
315 Garnet Street
315 Garnet Street, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2439 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished? That is the question. Call Kevin DaSilva for detials. Rent it unfurnished at the lower rate, or furnished at the higher rate.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
240 S Broadway
240 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1682 sqft
Gorgeous townhome built in 1986. Title reflects 3 bedrooms. There are two master en suites and a bonus room on garage level. The large master has double sinks and a walk in shower.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1701 Ford Avenue
1701 Ford Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1951 sqft
Remodeled home in the Golden Hills, almost 2000 square feet. Top level has large living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
103 N Broadway
103 North Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1473 sqft
A+ location near the Redondo Beach Pier, Library, Farmers Market at Veterans Park, Restaurants, and most importantly, the BEACH! This newly painted 5 unit Cape Cod complex, is beautifully maintained with new landscaping and fencing throughout the

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2105 Mathews Avenue
2105 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1964 sqft
Welcome to this light and bright 3 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome in Redondo Beach! Entry level you’ll have a huge family room with a half bath, separate laundry room and direct access to your 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2304 Huntington Lane
2304 Huntington Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
FABULOUS TOP LEVEL, FRONT UNIT OF 4-PLEX! Fantastic floor plan! Open and spacious yet a very quaint atmosphere! Both dining and living areas with balconies. Perfect light and ocean breeze. Bedrooms and baths a nice size.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2509 Clark Lane
2509 Clark Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
792 sqft
This beautifully updated middle, triplex unit, feels like living in a single family home. With no common walls and a private patio and storage garage surrounded by a gate, this 2 bed, 1 bath unit is completely self contained.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
110 The Village
110 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1434 sqft
Beautiful ocean view condo at Seascape II has been remodeled throughout with wood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, travertine and granite.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2314 Carnegie Lane
2314 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1110 sqft
Located at a Prime Location in the heart of North Redondo Beach and situated on a quaint residential neighborhood with proximity to local schools and parks, shopping, restaurants. LAX airport, 405/91 freeways, and the beach.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2109 Perry Avenue
2109 Perry Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,150
3544 sqft
Spacious single family home with 5 large BEDROOMS/3 FULL BATHS/3 CAR GARAGE on a 7500 SF lot in North Redondo Beach. Close access to the glorious South Bay Beaches and all it has to offer.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
239 S Irena Avenue
239 South Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,350
2540 sqft
RENT BY JUNE 15th, 2020 and your FIRST 2 WEEKS WILL BE FREE! DON'T MISS OUT! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,540 sq ft high-quality home was built in 2009 with exquisite details throughout the home. Free standing middle unit Townhome is in turnkey condition.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1400 S Catalina Avenue
1400 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,850
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio condo with S. Catalina address in Redondo Beach. A stones throw to the amazing Riviera Village with shops, bars, restaurants, banks, medical and 1 block to the beach. In the other direction, Redondo Pier and boat harbor.
City Guide for Redondo Beach, CA

“We'll all be planning that route we're gonna take real soon / We're waxing down our surfboards, we can't wait for June / We'll all be gone for the summer, we're on surfari to stay / Tell the teacher we're surfin', surfin' U.S.A. / At Haggerty's and Swamis / Pacific Palisades / San Onofre and Sunset / Redondo Beach L.A. / All over La Jolla / At Waimea Bay / Everybody's gone surfin', surfin' U.S.A." (- Beach Boys, "Surfin' U.S.A.")

Surfers, volleyball players and celebrities seem to make up the majority of the residents in L.A.’s Redondo Beach, according to surprisingly accurate TV shows. In addition to being immortalized in a Beach Boys song as a fabulous place to catch a wave, the sunny city also boasts excellent schools, ideal year-round weather and more than a few sweet spots to grab a Baja fish taco. With soft sand beaches, family-friendly parks and numerous community centers, it’s not only a favorite vacation destination, but it’s also one of the best places to raise a family. So, naturally, it costs an arm and a leg. Start saving your pennies; paradise is calling. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Redondo Beach, CA

Redondo Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

