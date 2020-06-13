Apartment List
213 Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
South Redondo Beach
37 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,450
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.

North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2700-04 Aviation Blvd.
2700 Aviation Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
729 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. North Redondo Beach - This is the perfect location for all sun soaking beach seekers!!! This great complex offers lush landscaping, heated pool, onsite laundry facilities, BBQ areas, patios, and covered parking.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment. It is a quiet beach living environment with lush landscaping, large units, balcony/patio, and covered parking.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
Broadway Terrace
722 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Broadway Terrace is a gated community located walking distance to the sand in South Redondo Beach! Units are remodeled, have granite counters, large patios, & large floorplans.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
320 S. Prospect Avenue
320 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1200 sqft
Oceanaire Townhomes - Property Id: 165747 Two story Apartment Townhome ( No one above you or below you) Enjoy your large private patio. Walk to the beach. Great Neighbor hood. Excellent School District. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
217 N. Irena Avenue #B
217 North Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
2102 sqft
3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse in South Redondo Beach - This home is a spacious 3 bed 3 bath townhome with over 2,100 sq. ft. of indoor living space in South Redondo Beach that has been completely updated to reflect very high end taste.

North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2402 Felton Lane
2402 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1700 sqft
Bright & Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Townhome with Large Living Space and Vaulted Ceilings! - PROPERTY FEATURES 3BR2.5BA Approx.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
531 Esplanade
531 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,999
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RARE, LARGE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN PRIME SOUTH REDONDO WITH BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM MALIBU TO PALOS VERDES! Just steps to the sand and surf, this northwest facing corner unit offers floor to ceiling windows to enjoy unobstructed views of the

North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1908 Rockefeller Lane
1908 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1649 sqft
Stylish remodeled 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms townhouse close to the beach. Flowing floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom at entry level. Living room and dining room upstairs with over 9 feet high ceiling.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
501 Avenue G - 10
501 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!! $500 off first months rent AND the $100 a month rent reduction for the first 12 months of tenancy Application fee waived Completely Renovated!!! Clean, Large 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Riviera Village area of South

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
407 Anita Street
407 Anita St, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,395
2605 sqft
A Beautiful 3 Bed/2.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
516 N Guadalupe Avenue
516 North Guadalupe Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2024 sqft
Gorgeous Ocean View Home to walking to the beach is sought after South Redondo Beach neighborhood. Light and bright remodeled home with beautifully upgraded kitchen with huge center island and Viking stainless steel appliances.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
240 S Broadway
240 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1682 sqft
Gorgeous townhome built in 1986. Title reflects 3 bedrooms. There are two master en suites and a bonus room on garage level. The large master has double sinks and a walk in shower.

North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1701 Ford Avenue
1701 Ford Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1951 sqft
Remodeled home in the Golden Hills, almost 2000 square feet. Top level has large living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
103 N Broadway
103 North Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1473 sqft
A+ location near the Redondo Beach Pier, Library, Farmers Market at Veterans Park, Restaurants, and most importantly, the BEACH! This newly painted 5 unit Cape Cod complex, is beautifully maintained with new landscaping and fencing throughout the

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
625 S Broadway
625 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
2656 sqft
A+ South Bay location - just 2 blocks to the beach. Beautifully upgraded, meticulously maintained end-unit townhome with a private and exclusive use backyard. Quality and function prevail in this 2656 sq. ft.

North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2105 Mathews Avenue
2105 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1964 sqft
Welcome to this light and bright 3 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome in Redondo Beach! Entry level you’ll have a huge family room with a half bath, separate laundry room and direct access to your 2 car garage.

North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2304 Huntington Lane
2304 Huntington Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
FABULOUS TOP LEVEL, FRONT UNIT OF 4-PLEX! Fantastic floor plan! Open and spacious yet a very quaint atmosphere! Both dining and living areas with balconies. Perfect light and ocean breeze. Bedrooms and baths a nice size.

North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2509 Clark Lane
2509 Clark Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
792 sqft
This beautifully updated middle, triplex unit, feels like living in a single family home. With no common walls and a private patio and storage garage surrounded by a gate, this 2 bed, 1 bath unit is completely self contained.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
110 The Village
110 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1434 sqft
Beautiful ocean view condo at Seascape II has been remodeled throughout with wood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, travertine and granite.

North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2314 Carnegie Lane
2314 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1110 sqft
Located at a Prime Location in the heart of North Redondo Beach and situated on a quaint residential neighborhood with proximity to local schools and parks, shopping, restaurants. LAX airport, 405/91 freeways, and the beach.

South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
239 S Irena Avenue
239 South Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,350
2540 sqft
RENT BY JUNE 15th, 2020 and your FIRST 2 WEEKS WILL BE FREE! DON'T MISS OUT! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,540 sq ft high-quality home was built in 2009 with exquisite details throughout the home. Free standing middle unit Townhome is in turnkey condition.
City Guide for Redondo Beach, CA

“We'll all be planning that route we're gonna take real soon / We're waxing down our surfboards, we can't wait for June / We'll all be gone for the summer, we're on surfari to stay / Tell the teacher we're surfin', surfin' U.S.A. / At Haggerty's and Swamis / Pacific Palisades / San Onofre and Sunset / Redondo Beach L.A. / All over La Jolla / At Waimea Bay / Everybody's gone surfin', surfin' U.S.A." (- Beach Boys, "Surfin' U.S.A.")

Surfers, volleyball players and celebrities seem to make up the majority of the residents in L.A.’s Redondo Beach, according to surprisingly accurate TV shows. In addition to being immortalized in a Beach Boys song as a fabulous place to catch a wave, the sunny city also boasts excellent schools, ideal year-round weather and more than a few sweet spots to grab a Baja fish taco. With soft sand beaches, family-friendly parks and numerous community centers, it’s not only a favorite vacation destination, but it’s also one of the best places to raise a family. So, naturally, it costs an arm and a leg. Start saving your pennies; paradise is calling. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Redondo Beach, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Redondo Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

