Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
193 Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,015
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,400
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
120 The Village 405
120 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
For the Beach Lifestyle -This Home Has It All and More! - Tastefully remodeled contemporary with panoramic views of King Harbor & Santa Monica Bay - Malibu to P.V. & Catalina.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway. Large pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, BBQ's, Laundry on site, parking.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
209 S. Prospect Ave.
209 South Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2700-04 Aviation Blvd.
2700 Aviation Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS. North Redondo Beach - This is the perfect location for all sun soaking beach seekers!!! This great complex offers lush landscaping, heated pool, onsite laundry facilities, BBQ areas, patios, and covered parking.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
630 The Village #115
630 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
619 sqft
Totally Updated Ocean View 1 bedroom in The Village - Enjoy ocean and pool views from your over-sized balcony which is accessible from the spacious living room and bedroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
800 Meyer
800 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 Meyer - Property Id: 307841 Wonderful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Beach Apartment With Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and Much More.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
UNIT 121 FULLY UPGRADED AND REMODELED. (NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW COUNTERTOPS, NEW LED LIGHTS THROUGHUT THE UNIT) SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
110 The Village
110 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seascape II is a well maintained community of condominiums. A sparkling pool, spa and exercise facility! New carpet and paint.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
620 The Village
620 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
619 sqft
Ocean view condo at The Village in a quiet location set back from Catalina. It has newer carpet and appliances, remodeled walk-in shower, updated kitchen. Includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The bedroom and living room open to the patio.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2750 Artesia Boulevard
2750 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
887 sqft
55+ Senior Community of Breakwater Village. This condo is in pristine condition , The Kitchen comes w/stainless steel appliances. High end finishes include granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring and tile throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
531 Esplanade
531 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Simply gorgeous oceanfront condo in exclusive Ocean Plaza building. Unit faces South is a corner end unit featuring updated 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath open floor plan with hardwood floors and custom upgrades throughout.(Hard to come by in this complex.
1 of 17
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
519 Meyer Lane
519 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1943 sqft
End unit townhome with only one shared wall. Perched high on Meyer Lane with west facing views over the surrounding neighborhood from living room, kitchen/dining room and master bedroom.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2110 Ernest Avenue
2110 Ernest Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2534 sqft
This is the perfect family home! Built in 2015, this beautiful front unit detached townhome is located on one of the best streets in North Redondo. Spacious floor plan with engineered wood floors throughout.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
240 The Village
240 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1161 sqft
PRIVATE CORNER END PENTHOUSE UNIT. PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS NESTLED IN THE LUSHLY LANDSCAPED GROUNDS OF "THE VILLAGE". Resort-like atmosphere. Beautifully appointed interior expands to a spacious deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,150
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,882
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02
6100 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom near Beach in Riviera Village - Property Id: 278265 Please text or call for showing Martin 424-237-7108 Bright and sunny 1 bed 1 bath unit in quite complex.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Manhattan Village
23 LaFayette Court
23 Lafayette Court, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1937 sqft
Plan "4" Court Home, Newer Kitchen, with Breakfast Nook and large Dining Room. New wood like Floors are throughout this very light home. This plan has a large Master suite with a walk in closet.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
635 PASEO DE LA PLAYA
635 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1371 sqft
Live life on vacation at Cote D'Azur Villas on the bluffs of Hollywood Riviera. This beachfront 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has been updated with fresh paint and carpet. Open the windows and check out amazing, panoramic beach views.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
501 Herondo Street
501 Herondo Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1475 sqft
Executive Townhouse in a Resort Style Complex with year around heated pool and spa in a quiet HB location. Sunny and airy, completely remodeled, open living concept with two-bedroom, plus office, 2.5 bath custom design townhome.
