apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
258 Apartments for rent in Redondo Beach, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
33 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,645
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D
2103 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1250 sqft
Easy freeway access and conveniently located near many shops and restaurants including the South Bay Galleria Mall, Blue Salt Fish Grill, and Starbucks. 2 blocks away from Birney Elementary School.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
320 S. Prospect Avenue
320 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1200 sqft
Oceanaire Townhomes - Property Id: 165747 Two story Apartment Townhome ( No one above you or below you) Enjoy your large private patio. Walk to the beach. Great Neighbor hood. Excellent School District. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
239 S Irena Avenue
239 South Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2540 sqft
AMAZING NEW PRICE! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,540 sq ft high-quality home was built in 2009 with exquisite details throughout the home. Free standing middle unit Townhome is in turnkey condition.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2318 Vanderbilt Lane
2318 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1780 sqft
Located in 10/10 school district (Birney Elementary) near the beaches! Close to at least 4 parks and bike trail as well as restaurants, pharmacy, and grocery. 2-car garage, parking in front of garage, and an extra parking spot.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
110 The Village
110 The Village Drive, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seascape II is a well maintained community of condominiums. A sparkling pool, spa and exercise facility! New carpet and paint.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2750 Artesia Boulevard
2750 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
887 sqft
55+ Senior Community of Breakwater Village. This condo is in pristine condition , The Kitchen comes w/stainless steel appliances. High end finishes include granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring and tile throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2206 AVIATION Way
2206 Aviation Way, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Charming and Spacious Townhome. Bright, Open Floor Plan with High Vaulted Ceilings in living room. Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2314 Carnegie Lane
2314 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1110 sqft
Located at a Prime Location in the heart of North Redondo Beach and situated on a quaint residential neighborhood with proximity to local schools and parks, shopping, restaurants. LAX airport, 405/91 freeways, and the beach.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
215 AVENUE I
215 Avenue I, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
980 sqft
This is a unique opportunity to live walking distance to ocean and all restaurants in the heart of South Redondo . This location is a Walker's Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.
1 of 31
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2404 Felton Lane
2404 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1689 sqft
Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach townhome is located in a quiet and private corner end unit. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
1701 Goodman Ave
1701 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom House for rent! - Available Now! Home features... Desirable corner location provides lots of light. Open concept floor plan with Kitchen, Dining, Living and 1/2 Bath on ground floor with central air.
1 of 17
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
519 Meyer Lane
519 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1943 sqft
End unit townhome with only one shared wall. Perched high on Meyer Lane with west facing views over the surrounding neighborhood from living room, kitchen/dining room and master bedroom.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
219 Avenue I
219 Avenue I, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1050 sqft
"The Oshen" project is redefining what it means to live in luxury apartment in the heart of all actions. This is a unique opportunity to live walking distance to the ocean and all restaurants in Riviera Village. The Oshen project offers 2 bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of Redondo Beach
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
9 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,931
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,372
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
328 Paseo de la Playa #D
328 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1250 sqft
328 Paseo de la Playa #D Available 07/15/20 Oceanfront Townhome in Redondo Beach - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, located to the rear of the complex, nestled above the other townhomes giving the upper balcony/living room a pristine ocean view.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Hill Section
864 3rd Street
864 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean View 5 bedroom home in Manhattan Beach Hill Section - Step up to luxury in this immaculate 5 bed, 4 1/2 bathroom Hill Section home which features panoramic ocean views from Catalina to Malibu, vaulted, beamed ceilings, formal and casual living
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
434 33rd st
434 33rd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Hermosa Beach Home - 434 33rdStreet Hermosa Beach $4,100month 2 beds / 2 baths with nice big front patio.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
501 Herondo Street
501 Herondo Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1475 sqft
Executive Townhouse in a Resort Style Complex with year around heated pool and spa in a quiet HB location. Sunny and airy, completely remodeled, open living concept with two-bedroom, plus office, 2.5 bath custom design townhome.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
2630 The Strand
2630 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
2500 sqft
Prime North Hermosa Strand location! Lovely three-story home with breathtaking ocean views from every level. Located exactly between the Hermosa and Manhattan Beach piers within easy walking distance to either city.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1281 Shelley Street
1281 Shelley Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1900 sqft
Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, you will find this remodeled home ready for you to move right in and enjoy.
