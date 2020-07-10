All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

879 Dana Point Way

879 Dana Point Way · No Longer Available
Location

879 Dana Point Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Single Story 3BD/2BA end unit with 2 car garage and air conditioning! - FABULOUS HOME!! Almost 1,200 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage WITH air conditioning, open living dining and kitchen space, washer/dryer hookups in unit not provided by Owner, Fridge included, dishwasher, laminate flooring throughout, ceiling fans in each bedroom, ample closet space, storage closets in hallway. This is an attached end-unit property that shares one wall and no one above or below you, with an outdoor enclosed patio, and a large community pool in Whelan Ranch community in Oceanside. Easy access to the 76 freeway, right near the back gate at camp pendleton and shopping/dining.

Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with pet screening profile and increase to the deposit. Renter's Ins. required for move-in and be kept current throughout tenancy. Tenants pay all utilities except water and trash.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3982928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 Dana Point Way have any available units?
879 Dana Point Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 879 Dana Point Way have?
Some of 879 Dana Point Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 Dana Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
879 Dana Point Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 Dana Point Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 879 Dana Point Way is pet friendly.
Does 879 Dana Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 879 Dana Point Way offers parking.
Does 879 Dana Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 Dana Point Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 Dana Point Way have a pool?
Yes, 879 Dana Point Way has a pool.
Does 879 Dana Point Way have accessible units?
No, 879 Dana Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 879 Dana Point Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 879 Dana Point Way has units with dishwashers.

