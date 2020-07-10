879 Dana Point Way

Amenities

Single Story 3BD/2BA end unit with 2 car garage and air conditioning! - FABULOUS HOME!! Almost 1,200 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage WITH air conditioning, open living dining and kitchen space, washer/dryer hookups in unit not provided by Owner, Fridge included, dishwasher, laminate flooring throughout, ceiling fans in each bedroom, ample closet space, storage closets in hallway. This is an attached end-unit property that shares one wall and no one above or below you, with an outdoor enclosed patio, and a large community pool in Whelan Ranch community in Oceanside. Easy access to the 76 freeway, right near the back gate at camp pendleton and shopping/dining.



Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with pet screening profile and increase to the deposit. Renter's Ins. required for move-in and be kept current throughout tenancy. Tenants pay all utilities except water and trash.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Cats Allowed



