780 Harbor Cliff Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Beautiful updated condo 5 minutes from the beach. Located in north county san diego near the Oceanside Pier with quick access to the Amtrak station and I5 as well as revitalized downtown. Leave the door open on the balcony of this unit and feel the ocean breeze. This is a quiet end unit with a view includes washer and drier, refrigerator and updated kitchen. Recently updated and in great condition with new carpet and paint. Pets allowed negotiable. http://tours.previewfirst.com/pw/99284