621 Carillo Cir

Single Story 4 Bd/2 Ba w/Garage, A/C and Fenced Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWING AND MOVE-IN!



4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Story home on a Cul-de-Sac near Camp Pendleton!



Master bedroom features en-suite bathroom. All bedrooms offer step-in closets!



Open Kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry and granite counter tops with peninsula and dining space.



A/C and ceiling fans throughout the home. No carpet, hard floors throughout the home.



Attached garage and very large driveway for an additional 3 vehicles, as well as open street parking.



Fenced yard w/hill and valley views!.



Conveniently located near Camp Pendleton and the 76.



Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant maintains yard. Income requirement of 2.5x rent, credit 640+ please.



Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing.



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management



(RLNE5557964)