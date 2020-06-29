All apartments in Oceanside
621 Carillo Cir

621 Carillo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

621 Carillo Circle, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

Single Story 4 Bd/2 Ba w/Garage, A/C and Fenced Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWING AND MOVE-IN!

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Story home on a Cul-de-Sac near Camp Pendleton!

Master bedroom features en-suite bathroom. All bedrooms offer step-in closets!

Open Kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry and granite counter tops with peninsula and dining space.

A/C and ceiling fans throughout the home. No carpet, hard floors throughout the home.

Attached garage and very large driveway for an additional 3 vehicles, as well as open street parking.

Fenced yard w/hill and valley views!.

Conveniently located near Camp Pendleton and the 76.

Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant maintains yard. Income requirement of 2.5x rent, credit 640+ please.

Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing.

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE5557964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Carillo Cir have any available units?
621 Carillo Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Carillo Cir have?
Some of 621 Carillo Cir's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Carillo Cir currently offering any rent specials?
621 Carillo Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Carillo Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Carillo Cir is pet friendly.
Does 621 Carillo Cir offer parking?
Yes, 621 Carillo Cir offers parking.
Does 621 Carillo Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Carillo Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Carillo Cir have a pool?
No, 621 Carillo Cir does not have a pool.
Does 621 Carillo Cir have accessible units?
No, 621 Carillo Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Carillo Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Carillo Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
